COMMENTARY: Nuclear fusion is the remedy for climate change

ONE OF the most compelling issues today is the long-term effect of climate change on the planet. As an atmospheric photochemist for over 50 years, I am deeply concerned about the stance of our government on this issue.

In addition, numerous letters to the editor in The Free Lance-Star have questioned the validity of climate change. The letter writers have been uninformed, in my opinion.

The molecular structure of carbon dioxide has the unique ability to absorb infrared radiation emanating from the Earth’s surface and re-emit the same radiation back to Earth. The result of this process is the gradual heating of the Earth’s surface, resulting in the “Greenhouse Effect.”

The role carbon dioxide and methane play in the phenomenon of climate change is critical. Aside from water vapor, carbon dioxide is the most abundant gas in our atmosphere and has a very long lifetime. Methane, the major component in natural gas, has a shorter lifetime, albeit a warming potential of 86 times that of carbon dioxide.