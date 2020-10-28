COMMENTARY: Nuclear fusion is the remedy for climate change

ONE OF the most compelling issues today is the long-term effect of climate change on the planet. As an atmospheric photochemist for over 50 years, I am deeply concerned about the stance of our government on this issue.
In addition, numerous letters to the editor in The Free Lance-Star have questioned the validity of climate change. The letter writers have been uninformed, in my opinion.
The molecular structure of carbon dioxide has the unique ability to absorb infrared radiation emanating from the Earth’s surface and re-emit the same radiation back to Earth. The result of this process is the gradual heating of the Earth’s surface, resulting in the “Greenhouse Effect.”
The role carbon dioxide and methane play in the phenomenon of climate change is critical. Aside from water vapor, carbon dioxide is the most abundant gas in our atmosphere and has a very long lifetime. Methane, the major component in natural gas, has a shorter lifetime, albeit a warming potential of 86 times that of carbon dioxide.
Some skeptics of climate change rationalize that even if the predictions prove to be true, we can correct this problem and return the Earth to its normal condition. Because climate change occurs in the stratosphere, this approach would not be feasible. However, climate change can be slowed down by reducing the amount of CO2 produced from anthropomorphic sources, such as the burning of fossil fuels and natural gas.
Scientists have concluded the world has reserves of fossil fuels that will last for approximately 100 years. This availability will not have an immediate effect on our families and grandchildren. However, our great-grandchildren will be seriously affected.
Currently, solar panels, geothermal energy, and nuclear fission have been implemented with some success to provide alternate sources of energy. Conventional nuclear plants, however, have problems with the availability of fissionable material and repositories for radioactive waste.
In contrast to nuclear fission, controlled nuclear fusion could provide abundant energy with no negative environmental effects. The long-range benefits to the United States and the world would be enormous. According to recent data from the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT), estimates for an operational nuclear fusion plant that would start producing electricity in 2035 would cost approximately $3 billion.
In comparison, sending a spaceship to Mars by 2035 would cost $230 billion. The MIT reactor costing $3 billion would be approximately one- tenth the cost of a Mars mission. Although sending a rocket ship to Mars is important scientifically, it is not as crucial as fighting climate change—and at a much lower cost.
I am doubtful the present government would support funding a nuclear fusion reactor. President Trump has a negative view of climate change and science in general, as indicated by the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, which is supported by almost all the other countries in the world.
The basic question remains: Will President Trump and Congress recognize the dire consequences of climate change to our planet and move ahead with a concerted effort to develop alternative energies, particularly nuclear fusion reactors?
The irreversible nature of climate change is clearly documented scientifically. Forceful action on the part of the voting public in the upcoming presidential election will be vital to move ahead on this issue, since not doing anything will have serious consequences for all.
For the good of mankind and future generations, let’s hope and pray our political leaders will heed these warnings and act without further delay.
Bernard Mahoney is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Mary Washington.
