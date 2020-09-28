COMMENTARY: Objections to history-distorting '1619 Project' grow louder

The cracks in the Project’s facade have now widened sufficiently enough that the New York Times has quietly begun “disappearing” some of its most outlandish assertions.

As Magness reported recently in Quillette, the Times has noiselessly erased the Project’s landing page claim about the year 1619 being “our true founding.” It has also altered the text of the Project’s introduction to eliminate the provocative claim that in 1619, “America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began.”

Rather than touting how the Project “aims to reframe the country’s history,” Hannah–Jones is now protesting efforts by the federal government to “indoctrinate students” into what she criticized as a “patriotic” reading of history in the classroom.

Skepticism about “The 1619 Project” abounded from the first. Columbia University linguistics professor John McWhorter warned that the Project was really “an almost uncanny embodiment” of the “social justice warrior ideology” (”the “Great Awokening,” as Matthew Yglesias has called it) rather than a serious effort at historical revision. It licensed what McWhorter called “a fantastical way of thinking” about American history and the American founding.