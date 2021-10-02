COMMENTARY: Older Americans facing a peculiar economic vise

Additionally, it would create policies to advance quality employment opportunities for this demographic group, which is expanding by the tens of millions. It also could probe elderly workers’ special challenges, with issues like employer demand for greater output, eye strain from countless hours at the computer and heavy lifting hazards.

The bureau could propose and advocate job training programs targeting elderly workers who need to learn new skills to increase their pay and alleviate physical strain. It also could create a retirement transition program to help lower- and middle-income seniors move from work to retirement when they want to.

Another part of the mission should be to raise awareness of the economic and societal benefits of high-quality jobs for older workers. Improving their pay and working conditions would stimulate the economy while reducing elderly poverty.

Some older workers are gaining power, but many more are losing ground as baby boomers’ wage growth lags behind that of previous generations and as older workers see diminishing economic returns for their vast experience. An extra year of experience on the job pays less and less as time goes on.

And amid fast-eroding union and job protections and inadequate pensions, older workers have no “walk-away” leverage in wage negotiations.