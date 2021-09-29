COMMENTARY: One way out of city's financial, academic dilemmas

Our own history proves that bricks and mortar don’t educate minds. Motivated teachers given the right tools do. We need new and better educational programs, more after-school mentoring and expanded tutoring programs.

So how do we fix this mess? Our School Board and City Council have failed to properly educate the majority our children. Yes, there are children who do succeed, but the vast majority of them don’t. Look at the low achievement scores.

Unfortunately, there is so little interest in our schools that three of the four School Board seats up for reelection this fall are uncontested. Incumbents who have overseen the worst performing school system in the state are not being challenged by anyone.

Meanwhile, three of four City Council seats are up for grabs on Nov. 2. Like those parents worried about overcrowding, city residents should shift their focus to academic performance because the overcrowding issue can be fixed without a single shovel breaking ground.

The option that makes the most financial sense is year-round school. The overcrowding issue disappears immediately. And look at the savings for taxpayers: no $60 million building, no additional employees and no maintenance and utility costs for yet another school.