COMMENTARY: One way out of city's financial, academic dilemmas

Part 3 of a 3-part series
OVER THE last two days, I’ve explained how Fredericksburg is about to undergo an unprecedented spending spree that includes a new school. While researching this topic, I discovered that our schools are failing most of our children.
Many concerned parents rightly pointed out earlier this year that our schools are overcrowded. Yet the city’s thinking so far is old school (pardon the pun): throw more money at the problem and build a new school.
Taxes will soar while academic test scores will not. In fact, the city has already proven this.
For the last 15 years, the School Digger website has taken Virginia Department of Education academic scores and ranked Virginia’s public schools from best to worst. In the 2019-20 academic year, Fredericksburg schools ranked dead last in the state academically among 132 public school districts.
Yes, you read that right. Dead last.
In the 2020-21 school year just ended, city schools ranked 124 – the same ranking they had back in 2005-06, which was also the first year School Digger did its rankings. So during a period when we built two new schools—James Monroe High School and Lafayette Upper Elementary—our academic performance went nowhere, according to VDOE data.
Our own history proves that bricks and mortar don’t educate minds. Motivated teachers given the right tools do. We need new and better educational programs, more after-school mentoring and expanded tutoring programs.
So how do we fix this mess? Our School Board and City Council have failed to properly educate the majority our children. Yes, there are children who do succeed, but the vast majority of them don’t. Look at the low achievement scores.
Unfortunately, there is so little interest in our schools that three of the four School Board seats up for reelection this fall are uncontested. Incumbents who have overseen the worst performing school system in the state are not being challenged by anyone.
Meanwhile, three of four City Council seats are up for grabs on Nov. 2. Like those parents worried about overcrowding, city residents should shift their focus to academic performance because the overcrowding issue can be fixed without a single shovel breaking ground.
The option that makes the most financial sense is year-round school. The overcrowding issue disappears immediately. And look at the savings for taxpayers: no $60 million building, no additional employees and no maintenance and utility costs for yet another school.
Year-round schools usually operate for four academic quarters a year with a few weeks off in between. Students attend three of the four quarters. Struggling students might attend all four. I have no doubt this idea will meet with substantial resistance because bureaucracies hate change. But our failing numbers make clear that change is exactly what we need.
What would year-round schools cost? Most teachers who don’t have year-round contracts would immediately get a substantial pay raise in recognition of the extra time they are expected to work. If you want to attract the best teachers, they’ll likely flock to the city from surrounding counties for the higher pay.
The cost of maintenance and repairs would rise in recognition of the higher use of school facilities and buses, but the biggest cost would be salary increases for school personnel. But compare that to the cost of erecting another school and paying millions more annually for additional employees. It’s obvious which option costs less.
No matter what happens, city taxes are going up. Council’s failure to deal with the sewage treatment plant upgrade guarantees that. And as I explained yesterday, council could save millions of dollars simply by providing much-needed oversight.
The City Council, the School Board and frankly, city residents as well, need to rally around our kids and start asking very tough questions about our finances and our school performance. Our leaders have turned a tin ear to profligate, poorly managed spending with little regard to where the money comes from. And they have been completely silent about our abysmal academic performance.
Unless we change course immediately, we will have more of the same. We have already seen the consequences in our schools. We are about to see them in our pocketbooks.
Rick Pullen, who covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance–Star in the 1980s, is a magazine columnist and best-selling author. He lives in Fredericksburg.
Rick Pullen, who covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance–Star in the 1980s, is a magazine columnist and best-selling author. He lives in Fredericksburg.