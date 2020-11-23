COMMENTARY: Pandemic reveals a clash of political values

AS A REPUBLIC in which

power is divided

between the federal government and the states—and power is divided between the three branches of government within the nation’s capital—it is striking how many different approaches to political philosophy and ethics have been advanced since the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Some of our states (36 at last count) have mandated the use of masks in public to protect oneself and others. This is essentially the decision of governors.

States that have not mandated masks have been witnessing an incredibly sharp increase in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and hospitalizations. The governors who oppose the mandate call on citizens to exercise personal responsibility and choose to wear masks if they believe it is the right thing to do.

Governors and state legislatures have considerable power. If the federal government does not mandate something, frequently the states can. This is the old “states’ rights” issue.

In this instance, we are witnessing Washington avoiding a more interventionist role, whether that role is coming from the progressive or conservative direction. Federal intervention in the private sector is neutral between the left and the right.