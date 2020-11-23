COMMENTARY: Pandemic reveals a clash of political values

AS A REPUBLIC in which
power is divided
between the federal government and the states—and power is divided between the three branches of government within the nation’s capital—it is striking how many different approaches to political philosophy and ethics have been advanced since the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Some of our states (36 at last count) have mandated the use of masks in public to protect oneself and others. This is essentially the decision of governors.
States that have not mandated masks have been witnessing an incredibly sharp increase in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and hospitalizations. The governors who oppose the mandate call on citizens to exercise personal responsibility and choose to wear masks if they believe it is the right thing to do.
Governors and state legislatures have considerable power. If the federal government does not mandate something, frequently the states can. This is the old “states’ rights” issue.
In this instance, we are witnessing Washington avoiding a more interventionist role, whether that role is coming from the progressive or conservative direction. Federal intervention in the private sector is neutral between the left and the right.
At the same time, we have witnessed good old-fashioned Keynesian federal action via the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and about $800 billion in additional federal appropriations to support citizens, small businesses and the private sector in general during this crisis.
This is government intervention from the progressive perspective. Late summer and fall negotiations for another major stimulus package have stalled, but the federal government took a decidedly Keynesian approach in the spring.
President Trump himself, who never seems to govern with any clear moral principles underlying his actions, has nevertheless taken a broadly utilitarian approach to the question of whether the economy should be shut down in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Utilitarians call for maximizing utility (or the “greatest good for the greatest number”), which they acknowledge may mean that some citizens endure major sacrifices, even the loss of life in extreme cases.
The late John Rawls in “A Theory of Justice” famously criticized utilitarians for creating a theory of justice that is unfair to the least advantaged members of society, as well as unjust to many citizens whose basic civil and political rights might be sacrificed.
Many of Trump’s critics invoke this kind of rights-based critique of his implicit utilitarian position.
Trump, who admittedly acts in order to promote himself, makes claims which leads one to infer that he believes that a society of 330 million people may well need to endure the deaths of 500,000 or 1,000,000 or more of its citizens in order to avoid economic devastation that could affect 100 million people or more.
Moreover, a society that collapses economically might well experience millions of deaths brought about via suicide and drug overdoses.
Here we recognize four major strands of our American heritage:
The federal government leaves it up to the states to determine if mask mandates will be issued. Many governors issue the mandates and others leave it up to citizens to exercise their personal responsibility to wear them.
A broadly Keynesian progressive approach to COVID funding at the federal level, which is designed to provide economic support to the private sector.
A utilitarian philosophy that is implicit in President Trump’s overall approach to the prospect of shutting down the economy. (Many utilitarians would argue that Trump’s approach would not maximize utility, as utilitarians frequently disagree on what are the best means to do so.)
A rights-based reaction to Trump’s implicit utilitarian point of view.
We are a country that has always had a clash of ethical and political traditions. The pandemic has brought that clash into the sunlight.
As president-elect, Joe Biden readies himself and his incoming administration to fight the virus at every level, even as he fights the Trump administration to provide a peaceful transition to power. It would help the American people if some attention were given to articulating the values that underlie his specific plan of action.
Great presidents are educators as well as executives.
The country needs to be educated about which values ground Mr. Biden’s plan to address the pandemic crisis. We don’t need a philosophy lecture.
What we do need is one speech, perhaps modeled along the lines of FDR’s historic “four freedoms speech,” that enables the American people to understand the values in our political and ethical tradition that are being marshaled to fight this battle, and how each of us must understand our roles as citizens in the fight ahead.
Dave Anderson has taught ethics and political philosophy at five universities, including George Washington University, and is the editor of “Leveraging” (Springer, 2014).
