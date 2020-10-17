COMMENTARY: Partisan SCOTUS battles are as American as appellate pie

Even then, roughly three-quarters of nominees were confirmed to the court from 1968 through 2018, within a percentage point of the historic average. It’s the same for the Bork-to-Kavanaugh era, too.

LaGrange College students also researched whether Supreme Court nominees were politicized long before President Donald Trump. One looked into President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s assault on the high court for blocking his New Deal.

“What is my proposal?” FDR stated in his “Fireside Chat” on March 9, 1937, according to the Miller Center. “It is simply this: whenever a judge or justice of any federal court has reached the age of 70 and does not avail himself of the opportunity to retire on a pension, a new member shall be appointed by the president then in office, with the approval, as required by the Constitution, of the Senate of the United States.”

FDR defended his plan, saying, “This plan of mine is not attacking of the court; it seeks to restore the court to its rightful and historic place in our system of constitutional government and to have it resume its high task of building anew on the Constitution ‘a system of living law.’ The court itself can best undo what the court has done,” according to the National Constitutional Center.