COMMENTARY: Pharmacy benefit managers are not to blame for high drug prices

Dr. Neustatter then conflates the use of PBMs with the increases in the retail prices of medications. As is the case of wholesale drug prices, PBMs do not set the retail prices for medications at pharmacies either, and have no control over the prices set by those pharmacies. Pharmacies also set their own retail prices.

A May 2018 report by Altarum states that prescription drugs amounted to 14.2 percent of total health expenditures, meaning that nearly 86 percent of the cost of health care is for items such as physician visits, hospitalizations, long term care, etc.

It is beyond the scope of this rebuttal, but since Dr. Neustatter is so concerned about the prices that patients pay for medications, he should check the prices that hospitals charge for drugs administered to in-patients and compare those prices to the retail prices that patients pay at community pharmacies for those same medications. No PBMs are involved in compiling the hospitals’ chargemasters.

There are many payer levels in the U.S. health care system and many entities that contribute to the high cost of health care. I am sure Dr. Neustatter will agree that the U.S. health care system is complex, inefficient and costly.

However, placing the blame for high drug prices solely on PBMs is misguided.

In fact, PBMs, through their use of formularies and contracts with payers, pharmacies and manufacturers, have helped make prescription drugs affordable for millions of Americans.

Mark N. Brueckl, RPh, MBA, the assistant director of the Experiential Learning Program at the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy, lives in Stafford.