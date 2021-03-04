COMMENTARY: Pharmacy benefit managers are not to blame for high drug prices

I feel I must respond to Dr. Patrick Neustatter’s Feb. 28 article [“Turn attention to pitfalls of PBMs” because I believe it is a mischaracterization of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and the services they provide.
As a pharmacist with experience in both community (retail) pharmacy and managed care pharmacy, I have worked with PBMs for over 30 years.
In the article, Dr. Neustatter states that “PBMs buy medications at a discounted price then ‘sell’ them … at a markup….”
PBMs do not buy medications. PBMs do not sell medications. PBMs serve as middlemen serving health plans (i.e., Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, etc.) and pharmacies (i.e., CVS, Giant, Walgreens, independent pharmacies, etc.).
Pharmacies purchase and maintain inventories of medications, which are then dispensed to the “members” of the health plan. Instead of paying the full retail price for prescription medications at the pharmacy, members pay co-pays, which are set dollar amounts, or coinsurance, which are percentages of the cost of the medications. The member’s payment amount is based on the benefit design of the member’s health plan.
The PBM reimburses the pharmacy for the cost of the dispensed medications based on their contract with the pharmacy. The pharmacy’s full compensation for the medication is the sum of the co-pay/coinsurance and the PBM reimbursement amount.
Dr. Neustatter is correct that PBMs contract with pharmaceutical manufacturers for rebates on the companies’ medications. Manufacturers typically pay a rebate as a percentage of the wholesale cost of the drug, based on the quantity dispensed for the PBM’s members and/or market share the drug attains.
This is similar to the volume discounts provided to any mass purchaser of items or a person submitting a rebate for a purchased product.
What Dr. Neustatter fails to note is that most of the rebates received by PBMs are returned to the health plan, where they are used to offset costs and reduce the premiums paid by the plan’s members. An April 2019 article in the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), states that many PBM contracts return 90 percent of rebates to health plans and payers.
Dr. Neustatter then states “… apparently, the drug manufacturer increases the price of the drug to offset that rebate.”
To the best of my knowledge, in the PBMs’ contracts with the pharmaceutical manufacturers, there are no requirements that manufacturers increase the prices of their drugs. aThe manufacturers do so to maintain or increase their profits.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers—and pharmaceutical manufacturers alone—set the wholesale prices of their medications and are solely responsible for any wholesale price increases. The manufacturers typically raise the wholesale prices of their drugs at least once per year, and in many instances, multiple times within the same year.
Dr. Neustatter then conflates the use of PBMs with the increases in the retail prices of medications. As is the case of wholesale drug prices, PBMs do not set the retail prices for medications at pharmacies either, and have no control over the prices set by those pharmacies. Pharmacies also set their own retail prices.
A May 2018 report by Altarum states that prescription drugs amounted to 14.2 percent of total health expenditures, meaning that nearly 86 percent of the cost of health care is for items such as physician visits, hospitalizations, long term care, etc.
It is beyond the scope of this rebuttal, but since Dr. Neustatter is so concerned about the prices that patients pay for medications, he should check the prices that hospitals charge for drugs administered to in-patients and compare those prices to the retail prices that patients pay at community pharmacies for those same medications. No PBMs are involved in compiling the hospitals’ chargemasters.
There are many payer levels in the U.S. health care system and many entities that contribute to the high cost of health care. I am sure Dr. Neustatter will agree that the U.S. health care system is complex, inefficient and costly.
However, placing the blame for high drug prices solely on PBMs is misguided.
In fact, PBMs, through their use of formularies and contracts with payers, pharmacies and manufacturers, have helped make prescription drugs affordable for millions of Americans.
Mark N. Brueckl, RPh, MBA, the assistant director of the Experiential Learning Program at the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy, lives in Stafford.