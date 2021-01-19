COMMENTARY: Political class is at war with each other - and us

Google, Apple, and Amazon colluded to take another social media platform, Parler, offline with the obvious purpose of denying Team Trump’s supporters any venue for expressing their wrong-think.

If you’re looking for good guys, you won’t find them on either side of this fight. It’s a fight between two factions of the political class, with Big Tech trying to appease and co-opt one of those two factions. It’s neither a revolution nor a fight for freedom. It’s just a schoolyard brawl over which gang gets to rule. The interests of ordinary Americans aren’t represented.

But ordinary Americans do seem to be rallying in great numbers to one side or the other. Whoever said “there’s a sucker born every minute” was low-balling it. The political class is well practiced at duping most of us into thinking we have skin in their power games.

That’s a big problem. Peaceful revolution, which would require an orderly dissolution, or at least devolution, of the U.S. government, isn’t on the table. Neither major political class gang is willing to allow it on the table because it would deprive them of power.

Fortunately, you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. Sooner or later, sufficient numbers of Americans will wise up, rise up, and put an end to this nonsense.