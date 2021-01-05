COMMENTARY: Political, moral courage can still be found

In spite of attacks for supporting a Texas amicus brief along with 105 of his congressional colleagues who were questioning election protocols during the Trump-Biden election, Wittman correctly addressed the validity of the electoral process and constitutional principles.

After all, wasn’t that the same thing liberals did during the Bush/Gore melodrama in the 2000 Florida recount?

And utilizing out-of-the-box thinking, Stafford’s economic development director recently devised a way to utilize a state grant program, funded by the federal government, to help revitalize struggling area restaurants starting in February.

According to Supervisor Tom Coen, the concept will allow area restaurants to petition for $7,500 worth of stimulus money. Coen stated that families utilizing SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) would be allowed to receive gift cards of $75 to use at participating restaurants in the months of March and June as part of the initiative.

Ordinarily, the needy should get to decide where they spend their assistance funding, but this concept is a win–win idea. Well done, Stafford. Such compassionate action should indeed be America’s call sign until the COVID crisis is over.