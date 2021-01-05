COMMENTARY: Political, moral courage can still be found

IT’S DIFFICULT for many who haven’t lived more than a few decades to recall a more politically contentious year. 2020 started off with a historic booming economy, with unemployment at it lowest point for women, Hispanics, Blacks, and Asians. Coupled with a strong national defense, it was not difficult to give the business-minded Trump administration credit for the nation’s success.
Only a crisis could stop the Trump economic juggernaut. Tragically, the COVID-19 virus that originated in China did just that.
Acting responsibly in spite of the political damage, President Donald Trump shut down the nation while America’s doctors battled the virus, developing a vaccine in record time. Nevertheless, virus anxiety and a jaded liberal press affected the November presidential election.
The quest for political power continues, with both parties battling for supremacy as millions question the election outcome while economic suffering is enhanced by governors like Ralph Northam, with their overly restrictive economic policies. But take heart. Moral courage is being demonstrated daily in communities like Stafford County.
Working in consort with federal agencies, Stafford’s Board of Supervisors directed $3 million in funding to support 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman’s congressional initiative advancing badly needed regional broadband.
In spite of attacks for supporting a Texas amicus brief along with 105 of his congressional colleagues who were questioning election protocols during the Trump-Biden election, Wittman correctly addressed the validity of the electoral process and constitutional principles.
After all, wasn’t that the same thing liberals did during the Bush/Gore melodrama in the 2000 Florida recount?
And utilizing out-of-the-box thinking, Stafford’s economic development director recently devised a way to utilize a state grant program, funded by the federal government, to help revitalize struggling area restaurants starting in February.
According to Supervisor Tom Coen, the concept will allow area restaurants to petition for $7,500 worth of stimulus money. Coen stated that families utilizing SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) would be allowed to receive gift cards of $75 to use at participating restaurants in the months of March and June as part of the initiative.
Ordinarily, the needy should get to decide where they spend their assistance funding, but this concept is a win–win idea. Well done, Stafford. Such compassionate action should indeed be America’s call sign until the COVID crisis is over.
Nationally, nothing was more demonstrative of compassion and unselfishness than the actions of GOYA Chairman Bob Unanue, who donated 4 million pounds of food to needy communities not only in the United States, but in Venezuela and Central and South America as well, in spite of being of being attacked by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ( no relation to this writer).
AOC received her overdue comeuppance by jokingly being named GOYA’s “Employee of the Month” as their sales soared after her criticism. Unanue is continuing to set an example for other CEOs , and is now discussing a possible GOYA-sponsored economic development forum in Texas.
Then there are politically courageous law enforcement officials like Stafford Sheriff Dave Decatur or Richard Vaughan of Grayson County, who in spite of defund the police attacks and gubernatorial mandates attempting to ban assault weapons, refuse to enforce unconstitutional gun-grabbing laws imposed by the General Assembly.
Decatur says his first allegiance is to the citizens who elected him.
Local groups like “Back the Blue” also continue to make an impressive show of support for courageous local sheriffs and police departments that are under siege for simply doing their job in spite of the outrage that erupted when George Floyd died at the hands of incompetent law enforcement officers in Minneapolis.
Still, the ultimate act of moral courage remains in the hands of Vice President Mike Pence, who has the plenary and unappealable power as president of the Senate on Jan. 6 to judge whether the presidential election was legally held, and thus protect and defend the Constitution of the United Stares by insuring that the nation’s laws are faithfully executed.