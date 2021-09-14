COMMENTARY: Politicians just talk about lowering prescription drug prices

It’s also Pelosi’s plan, as expressed in the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow HHS to negotiate drug prices and limit what it could offer to 120 percent of the average price paid by other wealthy western countries.

Just to be clear, if the American political establishment was really interested in lowering drug prices, it would eliminate prescription coverage under Medicare. And if it was really interested in lowering health care costs in general, it would eliminate Medicare.

Neither of those things being “on the table,” so to speak, having Medicare drive a harder bargain when paying for prescription drugs just makes sense, not because, as the HHS report pretends, Medicare is distinct from “the market,” but because Medicare is a substantial player IN the market.

Medicare Part D isn’t a monopsony—that is, a single buyer, just as a monopoly is a single seller. But it is the biggest single buyer of prescription drugs in the U.S. health care market. It’s well-positioned to demand a quantity discount, or at least a reasonable price.

And it should. Overpaying for prescription drugs is health care’s version of paying “defense” contractors $800 for toilet seats.