COMMENTARY: Polls aren’t precise predictors, and that’s OK

However, the public’s expectation would likely conclude this was a polling error, and subsequently would claim such findings as a failure of the pollster or the polling industry. Herein lies the disconnect between the media and the public’s expectations of polling versus the reality of what can be extrapolated from the data.

As pollsters, our goal is for 95 percent of pre-election polls, like surveys, to fall within the margin of error of each poll. However, we recognize that pre-election polls can be rife with potential errors unique and uncharacteristic of traditional survey research.

For example, an essential first step in the pre-election polling process is determining who are most apt to vote in an election. In 2020, this issue was compounded by attempting to figure out who planned to vote early, or by absentee.

The early voters appeared to be breaking heavily for Biden, while Election Day voters tended to be heavy supporters of Trump. In addition, a record turnout was expected, but the magnitude of just how many people would vote was unknown—all of this in stark contrast to surveys in which the population remains fairly static.