COMMENTARY: Popular reforms will transform SCOTUS into third political branch

Another possible tactic is limiting the terms of the justices. The Washington Post editorial board suggests that term limits “would drain some of the intensity from Supreme Court politics by providing both parties with foreseeable, regular opportunities to nominate justices.”

Unfortunately, while term limits may make the political branches treat court seats with less urgency, they also invite political motivations to infect the court—something that “reform” should be designed to avoid, not cause.

The Supreme Court was designed by the framers to ensure that it won’t function as a political branch. The framers believed that the best way to do that was to insulate the justices from all forms of political motivation.

In Federalist No. 78, Alexander Hamilton stated, “If … the courts of justice are to be considered as the bulwarks of a limited Constitution against legislative encroachments, this consideration will afford a strong argument for the permanent tenure of judicial offices, since nothing will contribute so much as this to that independent spirit in the judges.”