COMMENTARY: Presidential election results show race-based voting is overstated

I’M SURE many of you are convinced that race-based voting is rampant in American politics. But what you’re probably thinking of is whether certain racial groups support certain parties. That’s not race-based voting.

Students in my “Race and Politics” class at LaGrange College compared the 2016 and 2020 election results, and also compared the 2008 election with its predecessors. And here is what we found:

African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-Americans tended to back the Democratic Party, while whites tended to support the Republican Party in recent elections. But that’s not race-based voting.

How groups respond based on who is on the ticket may be an entirely different matter.

I challenged my students (Maalik Baisden, Kristina Calixto, Chase Davis, Madison Demkowski, DeQueze Fryer, Olivia Hanners, Porter Law, Taren McGhee, Jalen Morgan, Brennan Oates, Yasmin Roper, Damir Rosencrants, Jake Thrailkill and Andrew Valbuena) to compare groups and their support of both the 2016 and 2020 candidates.

Using data from the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institute, we compared group support for both sets of candidates in 2016 and 2020, as well as who was on the presidential ticket.