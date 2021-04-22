COMMENTARY: Presidential election results show race-based voting is overstated

I’M SURE many of you are convinced that race-based voting is rampant in American politics. But what you’re probably thinking of is whether certain racial groups support certain parties. That’s not race-based voting.
Students in my “Race and Politics” class at LaGrange College compared the 2016 and 2020 election results, and also compared the 2008 election with its predecessors. And here is what we found:
African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-Americans tended to back the Democratic Party, while whites tended to support the Republican Party in recent elections. But that’s not race-based voting.
How groups respond based on who is on the ticket may be an entirely different matter.
I challenged my students (Maalik Baisden, Kristina Calixto, Chase Davis, Madison Demkowski, DeQueze Fryer, Olivia Hanners, Porter Law, Taren McGhee, Jalen Morgan, Brennan Oates, Yasmin Roper, Damir Rosencrants, Jake Thrailkill and Andrew Valbuena) to compare groups and their support of both the 2016 and 2020 candidates.
Using data from the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institute, we compared group support for both sets of candidates in 2016 and 2020, as well as who was on the presidential ticket.
In 2016, both the Republicans (Donald Trump–Mike Pence) and the Democrats (Hillary Clinton–Tim Kaine) had white pairs of candidates. The GOP kept the same ticket in 2020, but the Democrats switched to a mixed-race ticket, with Joe Biden joined by Kamala Harris, who is a mix of African American and Asian American roots.
How did voters respond?
African Americans supported the white-white Democratic Party ticket in 2016 by an 81 percent margin of the vote. But that African American support for Democrats fell to 75 percent with a mixed ticket in 2020, even with an African American vice presidential candidate on ballot.
Asian Americans were similar in their response to a mixed ticket. They gave the white-white Clinton–Kaine ticket a 38 percent margin in 2016. But that margin fell to 27 percent for the Democrats in 2020, even with South Asian Kamala Harris on the ballot.
Hispanics went for the white 2016 Democratic Party ticket by a 38-point margin in 2016, a disparity which declined to 33 percent for the Democrats’ mixed-race ticket in 2020.
If you think that’s shocking, you see should see how whites voted.
In 2016, whites went for Donald Trump by a margin of 20 percentage points. With the same GOP white-white ticket, and Democrats replacing a white-white ticket in 2020 with a mixed-race candidate pairing, white support for the Democratic Party improved by 3 percentage points.
This is not the only case against race-based voting. New York Times exit polls from 1972 to 2008 that we studied in class showed that white support for the Democratic Party was 43 percent in 2008 when Barack Obama was on the ticket. Only in 1996 was white support for a Democrat that high.
Jimmy Carter won 47 percent of the white vote in 1976, but Hispanics may have been merged with whites that year (there is no separate analysis for Hispanics). When Hispanics were evaluated separately again in 1980, Carter’s white support fell to 36 percent, closer to the numbers achieved by Walter Mondale in 1984 (35 percent) or even George McGovern in 1972 (31 percent).
Obama won 95 percent of the African American vote, but such support is only a little higher than African American support for Al Gore (90 percent), Bill Clinton’s share of the two-party vote in 1992 and 1996, or African American support for Mondale (90 percent).
This isn’t to say that there is no racism in America, or that racial groups don’t have clear party preferences. But when it comes to group evaluations of the candidates themselves, race-based voting may well be overstated, as these election results appear to demonstrate.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.