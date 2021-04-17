COMMENTARY: Prince Philip stayed old school as the British royal family changed

Philip was his grandfather. Even as Harry rejects being a working royal, it’s his place in that family that has given him the public spotlight to do the things he wants to do now. Meghan should be there as well, but considering that she’s in her last months of pregnancy, plane travel might not be feasible.

Much has been made of Philip chafing at being prince consort (the British royal equivalent of first gentleman) to his wife, the queen, but carrying on with the requisite empty chores dutifully, stiff upper lip and all. Elizabeth, who is nearly 95, and Philip were married for an astonishing 73 years, although he was suspected of having some extramarital dalliances.

Philip hasn’t fared that well in depictions (fictionalized, but with factual snippets) of the royals on TV and in the movies. In “The Queen,” he was a stodgy, deer-stalking grump (played by the marvelous James Cromwell). “The Crown” on Netflix portrayed him in the last few seasons as alternately philandering and devoted—and occasionally charming.

In one of my favorite scenes from Season 4, Elizabeth tells Philip she was stunned that Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher called one of her children her favorite. Philip points out that Elizabeth has a favorite child. Elizabeth looks aghast and asks him which one. He smiles at her and stays mum.