COMMENTARY: PRO Act would harm Virginia businesses, workers

The PRO Act would also force Virginia employers to give out their employees’ personal information to union officials during organizing drives, including their home and email addresses, phone numbers, and even work shifts and locations. That means workers, and even their families, could face the potential for union strong-arm tactics at any time or place, even their own homes.

Both of these provisions are clearly designed to chip away at workers’ freedom of choice, as well as their right to privacy, in order to make it easier for unions to force workers into unionization.

And if that weren’t bad enough, the PRO Act would also insert an unelected government official into labor contract negotiations that last longer than 120 days. That is the last thing Virginia businesses or workers need.

It is unfair to expect individuals with no working knowledge of a business or industry to have the experience or insight necessary to make such critical decisions. What’s more, employees would have no way to approve of or change the terms of these contracts.

Employers would not be able to contest the terms if they cannot afford them. Yet again, the only ones who stand to gain anything from this arrangement are the unions.