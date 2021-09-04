COMMENTARY: PRO Act would harm Virginia businesses, workers

VIRGINIA didn’t just luck into having a healthy business climate that attracts economic investment and spurs job creation. We built this environment over years of smart, pro-growth policymaking.
And if there’s any question that these policies are working, the proof is in the pudding: Virginia just recently reclaimed its title as the top state for business in 2021, according to CNBC.
However, our efforts to grow Virginia businesses and create opportunities for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and workers are being threatened by a push by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to overturn years (if not decades) of established labor law.
The deceptively titled Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) would give unions substantially more power to force Virginia workers and workplaces into unionization. In the process, this bill strips workers of some of their most fundamental rights while piling massive new costs and liabilities onto local businesses that would make it harder for them to grow.
In other words, the PRO Act would decimate our state’s reputation for being such an attractive place to do business.
Virginia businesses and workers can be thankful that Sen. Mark Warner is one of the few Senate Democrats who has decided to withhold support for this unreasonable bill. He should not be swayed by pressures to fall in line with other Democrats on this issue.
Local businesses, workers, and our economic recovery are counting on him to protect the business-friendly environment that has led to new, job-creating developments like Amazon locating its second headquarters here in Northern Virginia.
First and foremost, that means protecting our state’s right-to-work laws, which are vital in helping grow Virginia businesses.
Not only that, but our strong right-to-work protections also ensure Virginia workers cannot be forced into paying union dues if they did not vote in favor of unionization—or if they feel a union is no longer providing them with effective representation.
The PRO Act would change all that. It would abolish Virginia’s right-to-work laws and similar laws in all other states that have passed them—which is the majority of states. In doing so, the PRO Act wipes away any competitive advantage Virginia businesses and industries have while simultaneously disregarding the will of workers.
On top of that, the PRO Act would fundamentally change the way union elections in the workplace operate, giving union leaders a decidedly upper hand.
It would start by eliminating employees’ ability to vote for or against unionization in private using a secret ballot. Instead, workers would be compelled to signal their support or opposition to a union by signing—or choosing not to sign—authorization cards in front of their fellow workers and even union organizers.
The PRO Act would also force Virginia employers to give out their employees’ personal information to union officials during organizing drives, including their home and email addresses, phone numbers, and even work shifts and locations. That means workers, and even their families, could face the potential for union strong-arm tactics at any time or place, even their own homes.
Both of these provisions are clearly designed to chip away at workers’ freedom of choice, as well as their right to privacy, in order to make it easier for unions to force workers into unionization.
And if that weren’t bad enough, the PRO Act would also insert an unelected government official into labor contract negotiations that last longer than 120 days. That is the last thing Virginia businesses or workers need.
It is unfair to expect individuals with no working knowledge of a business or industry to have the experience or insight necessary to make such critical decisions. What’s more, employees would have no way to approve of or change the terms of these contracts.
Employers would not be able to contest the terms if they cannot afford them. Yet again, the only ones who stand to gain anything from this arrangement are the unions.
Sen. Warner should help protect Virginia’s right-to-work laws and ensure we maintain a strong, healthy policy environment that helps local businesses grow and create well-paying jobs for Virginians.
That means ensuring the PRO Act never makes it beyond the Senate.
Eric Fletcher is chairman of the Board of Directors, and Susan Spears is president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
