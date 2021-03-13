COMMENTARY: Protecting a hard-won right from Democrats in Congress

That Johnson—who was digitally surveilled by the Oregon Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division because of a pro-BLM hashtag he included in a tweet—suffered any consequence at all because he chose to broadcast his beliefs publicly is shameful in and of itself.

But the sweeping provisions included in H.R. 1 would greatly grow the pool of those at risk for retribution to include anyone who prefers to advocate for issues about which they are passionate on an anonymous basis.

And so, as this historic fight for associational privacy rights readies for its latest iteration in the halls of Congress via H.R. 1, we are both united in our opposition to this push to dismantle the foregoing protections and fundamental freedoms essential to the success of our country’s democracy.

The broad coalition of causes opposed to H.R. 1, meanwhile, further demonstrates the magnitude of the threat posed by politicians working to publish the personal information of private citizens who give to groups spanning political and ideological lines—particularly given the degree of partisanship present in our politics today.

When groups such as the ACLU and the American Conservative Union, for instance, are on the same page, it is especially important to listen and learn why.