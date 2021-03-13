 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Protecting a hard-won right from Democrats in Congress
0 comments
supreme court precedent protects privacy of association

COMMENTARY: Protecting a hard-won right from Democrats in Congress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AS OUR country approaches the 63-year anniversary of NAACP v. Alabama—the 1958 Supreme Court case which unanimously blocked the State of Alabama’s egregious attempt to undermine the associational privacy rights enshrined in the First Amendment—we are deeply disappointed by the rushed effort underway in Congress to put such critical protections in its crosshairs.

The context of the case underscores the danger of rolling back its precedent decades later through the deceptively named “For the People Act” (H.R. 1).

Amid haunting acts of hate in the mid-1950s, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) fought back against discrimination through direct and legal action. Yet the organization’s ability to operate in the epicenter of the civil rights movement was effectively hamstrung by the State of Alabama’s scheme to compel it to report a membership roster complete with full names and addresses.

As former ACLU president Nadine Strossen explains, Alabama’s membership list strategy was put in place to “shut down the effective advocacy of the NAACP.”

Indeed, barring the Supreme Court’s intervention, the NAACP membership list would have promptly turned into a target list. For as the court rightfully recognized at the time, “revelation of the identity of [the NAACP’s] rank-and-file members has exposed these members to economic reprisal, loss of employment, threat of physical coercion, and other manifestations of public hostility.”

Accordingly, as it relates to a plot rooted in retribution, the only actual source of transparency in the case of NAACP v. Alabama can be traced to the state’s nefarious intentions. The effort was, without question, a transparent attempt to discourage involvement in a cause that was clearly making a difference.

The professed need to publicize the NAACP’s membership list, therefore, was not merely the pretext for prejudice, but the state’s weapon of choice to codify it.

Of course, while the circumstances surrounding the landmark Supreme Court decision of the civil rights era differ greatly from today’s times, such a chilling effect on free speech is still at stake.

And as the age of internet threatens to streamline the very types of intimidation tactics the court cautioned about in the last century, it is as important as ever to protect against any push to create a vast virtual database capable of putting employers and neighbors a single click away from one’s private donation to, or association with, a nonprofit organization.

Scores of cautionary tales reveal the weight of this fight, including one particularly troubling example wherein African American attorney Erious Johnson Jr.’s public support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter promptly put him on a government watch list of potential threats to police.

That Johnson—who was digitally surveilled by the Oregon Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division because of a pro-BLM hashtag he included in a tweet—suffered any consequence at all because he chose to broadcast his beliefs publicly is shameful in and of itself.

But the sweeping provisions included in H.R. 1 would greatly grow the pool of those at risk for retribution to include anyone who prefers to advocate for issues about which they are passionate on an anonymous basis.

And so, as this historic fight for associational privacy rights readies for its latest iteration in the halls of Congress via H.R. 1, we are both united in our opposition to this push to dismantle the foregoing protections and fundamental freedoms essential to the success of our country’s democracy.

The broad coalition of causes opposed to H.R. 1, meanwhile, further demonstrates the magnitude of the threat posed by politicians working to publish the personal information of private citizens who give to groups spanning political and ideological lines—particularly given the degree of partisanship present in our politics today.

When groups such as the ACLU and the American Conservative Union, for instance, are on the same page, it is especially important to listen and learn why.

The question of whether the government can strip privacy protections for individuals who choose to donate to charitable and other nonprofit organizations has been answered resoundingly by the Supreme Court. As Congress now prepares to ask it anew, lawmakers must deliver this fresh attempt to unleash retribution the very same fate.

H.R. 1’s dangerous donor privacy provision must be stopped to make certain that no citizen is ever silenced—or worse still, punished for their perspective.

The Rev. Dean Nelson is chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation. Phillip E. Thompson, Esq. is president of the Loudoun County branch of the NAACP. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management

How ironic that nearly a year after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all 133 K-12 public school districts in the commonwealth to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in a futile attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, he now is ordering them to return for at least some in-person instruction by March 15 and imploring them to offer summer school as well. That’s a big step in the right direction, but such decisions are best made by local school boards, not politicians in Richmond.

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power

The commonwealth had an ideal opportunity in Spotsylvania County, working with Dominion, to make a wise decision for our future energy needs. It could have chosen to build the approved third reactor for North Anna, which would have required no more land and provided approximately 900MW of 24/7/365 reliable electricity without emissions. Instead, our politicians chose to install a solar farm on over 6,000 acres of land that will only produce about one-seventh of the electricity on sunny days.

EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect

While the threat from a potential stray bullet appears to be negligible given the size of the property, the sound of shooting could indeed be an incurable defect that reduces local residents’ property values and scares off other applicants. For this reason, Spotsylvania supervisors should follow the recommendation of the Planning Commission and reject the Crucible project.

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days

Virginia isn’t whistling “Dixie” these days. The state that once supported slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, poll taxes, Massive Resistance and most anything that preserved the old, white, male power structure has had an extreme makeover.

EDITORIAL: More Parole Board violations revealed
Opinion

EDITORIAL: More Parole Board violations revealed

It shouldn’t take a select committee or outside investigators long to determine if charges should be filed against former and current Parole Board chairmen Adrianne Bennett and Tonya Chapman, and any other board members who allegedly violated laws they were supposed to uphold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert