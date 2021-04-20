COMMENTARY: Questions of equity during a global pandemic

AMID THE daily appeals surrounding social change, COVID-19 vaccinations, and businesses’ million-dollar commitment to racial equity , education may be the beacon of light that helps us understand equity through how the K-12 community responded to the pandemic.

In 2020, three months into my term on the Spotsylvania School Board, I spent my time wondering how to discuss equity.

It had become clear to me, after watching countless children sitting at home during school days, and passionate parents taking to social media to call for access and schools to reopen during the pandemic, that achieving equity is more about giving children what they need to succeed, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender and ZIP code.

One of the most widely recognized areas of impact and disruption during the pandemic was education. From every corner of the country, images of desperate students and committed teachers flooded newsfeeds and social media posts.

But these heartwarming tales also brought attention to the many ways in which education demonstrated the lack of equitable practices beyond the scope of race. Particularly in today’s climate of intense racial tension and social justice demands, it is no surprise that race is often the primary concern when discussing issues of equity.