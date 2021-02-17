COMMENTARY: Raskin's House impeachment team sought two verdicts

Convincing arguments were also given about how there was no legitimate basis for a First Amendment defense for the President’s language during his Ellipse speech preceding the attack on the Capitol.

Yet despite the Senate’s votes to acquit Mr. Trump, and despite whether or not they were able in the impeachment trial itself to disqualify him from holding public office in the future, the American people are the court of public opinion who have the opportunity to make their own judgments about Mr. Trump.

There were two verdicts rendered: one to bring to a close the trial itself, and another over the months and years ahead. The second verdict will take time to be issued as different people make their decisions at their own pace.

But make no mistake, two verdicts will be made, and the second may have more impact in the end than the first.

Even leaving aside the possibility that Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va., will be able to successfully employ a strategy showing that Trump disqualified himself for future office according to the 14th Amendment, the future for Republicans running in 2022 may rest on what a small percentage of GOP and independent voters believe about the Republican Party in general.