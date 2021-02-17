COMMENTARY: Raskin's House impeachment team sought two verdicts

THE SENATE trial of former President Donald Trump was as much about the 2022 elections as it was about the fate of Mr. Trump himself.
It was highly unlikely that the House managers would be able to extract 17 votes for conviction from Senate Republicans, but they did convince seven Senate Republicans to vote guilty, an impressive achievement under the circumstances.
On Day 1 of the trial, the House managers, especially lead House Manager Jamie Raskin, D–Md., provided an illuminating, powerful, and persuasive case that Mr. Trump was guilty of “incitement of insurrection” even before they formally argued for this verdict.
Raskin, in particular, impressed senators on both sides of the aisle with his extremely clear and rigorous arguments and emotions that grew out of his own personal traumatic experiences that demonstrated his love for our country and his love for his family.
The 13-minute video, the forceful constitutional arguments, the emotions of outrage and disbelief—everything presented in Day 1 by the House managers was clearly superior to the disorganized defense of Mr. Trump’s attorneys.
The second and third days brought forth a set of arguments and more videos that established that Trump prepared for Jan. 6 by refusing to accept a peaceful transfer of power, and mobilized his followers to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.
Convincing arguments were also given about how there was no legitimate basis for a First Amendment defense for the President’s language during his Ellipse speech preceding the attack on the Capitol.
Yet despite the Senate’s votes to acquit Mr. Trump, and despite whether or not they were able in the impeachment trial itself to disqualify him from holding public office in the future, the American people are the court of public opinion who have the opportunity to make their own judgments about Mr. Trump.
There were two verdicts rendered: one to bring to a close the trial itself, and another over the months and years ahead. The second verdict will take time to be issued as different people make their decisions at their own pace.
But make no mistake, two verdicts will be made, and the second may have more impact in the end than the first.
Even leaving aside the possibility that Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va., will be able to successfully employ a strategy showing that Trump disqualified himself for future office according to the 14th Amendment, the future for Republicans running in 2022 may rest on what a small percentage of GOP and independent voters believe about the Republican Party in general.
Many Senate races in 2022, not to mention all House races, will turn on a few percentage points. If the House managers basically win the trial in the eyes of the majority of citizens, even though they didn’t get a guilty verdict, and Mr. Trump is disqualified from running for office again, this may be sufficient to boost the prospects of many Democratic candidates in 2022—and 2024.
In short, the Republican Party was on trial as much or more than Mr. Trump last week in Washington. Trump’s approval ratings from Republicans dropped to 70 percent after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; they had been as high as 88 percent the previous August.
What if the court of public opinion following the Senate trial drops another 10 percent? Indeed, what if Republican voters who would otherwise have voted for Republican tickets either vote Democratic or do not vote at all? Independents would be even less supportive than Republicans.
The support Trump had after Jan. 6 from Republican voters does not have to be shaved to 35 percent for the 2022 elections to be influenced profoundly by how the public judges the Senate trial. Many races may turn on 20,000 or 30,000 votes, and last week may have as much impact on these races as anything that arises in the campaigns themselves.
There are also millions of registered Democrats who sat out Election 2020 who may vote in Election 2022 because they are determined to make the Republican Party suffer for not convicting Trump.
Dave Anderson taught ethics and politics at George Washington University for 12 years and is the editor of “Leveraging” (Springer, 2014).
