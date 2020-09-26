COMMENTARY: RBG brought rock-star attention to the high court

The Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, during an era when most women didn’t work outside of the home and most husbands were the sole breadwinners. Section “402(g)” of the SSA stated that survivor benefits were granted to widows only, not widowers. Ginsburg’s argument was two-fold: That men could be sole caregivers, too, and that a wife’s Social Security benefits in effect were being devalued, thereby creating gender inequality.

The guy who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, former President Bill Clinton, called her “disarmingly straightforward.”

Ryan Park, who served as RBG’s law clerk, wrote a first-person essay headlined, “What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Taught Me About Being a Stay-at-Home Dad,” published in The Atlantic magazine five years ago. Referring to RBG as “The Boss,” he noted her magnanimous side: all six cases she argued before the Supreme Court included male plaintiffs.