COMMENTARY: RBG brought rock-star attention to the high court

WANTED: Someone to sell out marquee venues in Washington.
Caveat: Cannot be an entertainer, sports star, or White House occupant.
OK, gotcha. No problem. How about the Notorious RBG?
In February 2017, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her co-authors were to appear at the Newseum to promote her book. But the Newseum needed a bigger room.
Ginsburg’s event was moved to George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium because of overwhelming demand. It seats approximately 1,550.
When then-Newseum president and CEO Jeffrey Herbst opened the event at the podium, he told us that following the Newseum’s announcement of RBG’s appearance, the museum that focused on the news media and the First Amendment received a record 1,600 RSVPs by the next morning.
Sadly, Ginsburg died at age 87 on Sept. 18, prompting the Big Three cable networks’ wall-to-wall coverage. The indefatigable Ginsburg, who had survived four bouts with cancer, was a modern-day heroine for many. She fought for women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, gay-marriage rights, men’s rights, affirmative-action rights, and health care rights.
Her irreverent nickname, Notorious RBG, is a spin-off of Notorious B.I.G., a popular New York rapper called Biggie Smalls. Both Notorious Ones were from Brooklyn. How many octogenarians can rock it like that?
“All academically minded women who are thinking people absolutely revere her,” said Dr. Jane Allyn Piliavin, who teaches a class in the sociology of sports, a male-dominated academic genre, at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
During Ginsburg’s panel that day at GW, moderator and NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg popped The Question: How much longer?
Ginsburg told us: “I have said many times that I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam. And when I can’t, I will step down.”
Prominent Democrats tried to cajole RBG into retiring during Barack Obama’s second term so he could replace her with a liked-minded liberal nominee and maintain her ideological influence for another generation. But Ginsburg said thanks, but no thanks.
Like Thurgood Marshall, a black man who represented the NAACP, Ginsburg was a Jewish woman who applied her craft as a civil rights attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union before joining the Supremes.
In 1954, Marshall won Brown v. Board of Education, a case that essentially struck down legal segregation in the school system.
In 1975, Ginsburg argued the Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld case before the high court, representing Stephen Wiesenfeld, whose wife died during childbirth, leaving him to raise their newborn son alone. He sought to obtain his higher-earning wife’s Social Security survivor benefits.
The Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, during an era when most women didn’t work outside of the home and most husbands were the sole breadwinners. Section “402(g)” of the SSA stated that survivor benefits were granted to widows only, not widowers. Ginsburg’s argument was two-fold: That men could be sole caregivers, too, and that a wife’s Social Security benefits in effect were being devalued, thereby creating gender inequality.
The guy who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, former President Bill Clinton, called her “disarmingly straightforward.”
Ryan Park, who served as RBG’s law clerk, wrote a first-person essay headlined, “What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Taught Me About Being a Stay-at-Home Dad,” published in The Atlantic magazine five years ago. Referring to RBG as “The Boss,” he noted her magnanimous side: all six cases she argued before the Supreme Court included male plaintiffs.
Last year, at the annual National Book Festival on Labor Day weekend, Ginsburg spoke before an audience of about 4,000 in a huge convention ballroom—replete with a standing ovation. She didn’t waste any time: “How am I feeling? Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive, and I am on my way to being very well.” No one else packed the venue like she did that day. For many attendees, that was the first—and last—time they would see Ginsburg in person.
Soon after the announcement of RBG’s death, thousands of mourners flocked to the Supreme Court building. One of them was Alexandra Owens, a black woman who, coincidentally, turned 30 years old the day of Ginsburg’s death.
While walking her dog at RBG’s makeshift shrine near the court’s steps, Owens, a marketing and events manager, told InsideSources: “Her fight for gender equity benefits every working woman in the country and their families. Not just women but everyone.”
One last note: Remember Stephen Wiesenfeld, the guy Ginsburg represented back in the ’70s during that widower’s rights case? Well, he remarried at age 71 in 2014 after 42 years of single life.
Guess who officiated at Wiesenfeld’s wedding? “The Boss.”
Rest in Power, The Notorious RBG.
Gregory Clay is a Washington columnist for McClatchy–Tribune News Service.
