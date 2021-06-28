COMMENTARY: Real reason for the rising homicide rate in America

DATA ON the official crime rate for the second half of 2020 won’t be out until later this year, and who knows when documented crime rate data for 2021 will be available? But there are preliminary indications that the homicide rate is on the rise, as are explanations for why this is occurring.

The most frequently cited excuses are COVID-19, the lockdowns, and protests associated with George Floyd. But most of these fail as a full explanation of the rising homicide rate, which jumped by roughly 25 percent in the first six months of 2020, before several of these events began.

Yes, the economy tanked in early 2020. Negative economic growth was reported for the first quarter (-5) even before the coronavirus fully arrived, and fell to historically low levels (-30) during the second quarter as measured in changes in Real GDP.

But these don’t explain how most violent crime and property crime indicators fell overall. Homicide rates did not spike during the Great Recession. And the homicide rate is still climbing even as the economy appears to be doing better.