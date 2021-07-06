COMMENTARY: Recovering from Washington's fumble on the opioid epidemic

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is the law enforcement agency that must turn this around quickly. CBP was required to issue final regulations by October 24, 2019. It did not issue interim regulations until March 15, 2021. Fortunately, the regulations are under review and can be tightened in the coming weeks.

Here are the top five things that must be fixed:

Packages without AED must not be accepted or delivered. At a December 10 U.S. Senate hearing, senators clearly expected this would happen with vigor.

“The law is clear. As of January 1, 2021, the Postal Service must start refusing packages without Advanced Electronic Data. According to a briefing our staff received this week, this could mean 130,000 mail pieces a day, or about 4 million every month,” said Sen. Tom Carper. Yet the CBP regulations barely mention the non-delivery of packages without AED.

Spend what it takes—and charge the foreign shippers. One reason for the non-confiscation of packages is that confiscation will be expensive. CBP plans to spend just $11.3 million on this law enforcement effort when tens of millions of packages without AED continue to enter America annually. To fix this, CBP should warehouse and return all packages without AED, and charge foreign shippers $1 a package for this cost. It has the legal authority to do this.