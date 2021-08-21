COMMENTARY: Red states led vax rates under Trump. Not anymore

And South Dakota, once ranked fourth in the waning days of the Trump administration, is now No. 29 for vaccinating people with at least one shot.

Oklahoma fell from ninth in January to 39th in July. And other states that were once above average in vaccination rates when Trump was in charge are now below average in getting people to take at least one shot, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Utah, Montana, Tennessee and Wyoming.

But it is a similar story for blue states. Once leery of getting vaccinated with Trump in office, residents of the states that elected Biden now have populations more willing to be vaccinated.

In January, Massachusetts was 28th in the country in vaccination rates, but is now second in the country in that category. Today, Hawaii is third in vaccination rates, when it was once 33rd under Trump. And California used to be 46th in vaccination rates in January, but has since jumped to 12th.

It’s a similar story for other states that were once below average in vaccination rates with a Republican in the White House: Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, Illinois, Virginia, Delaware, Minnesota and Wisconsin are now all above average in state vaccination rates.