COMMENTARY: Rediscovering America: A quiz for Constitution Day

SEPTEMBER 17 is Constitution Day, marking the date in 1787 that the American Founders signed the document that still governs us today.
The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Constitution, its history and those who created it.
1. Which is not listed in the preamble as a reason for establishing the Constitution?
A. Give Rise to a Democracy
B. Secure the Blessings of Liberty
C. Provide for the Common Defense
D. Establish Justice
2. In 1787, there was a lot of disagreement over the proposed Constitution. The Federalist Papers, the name given to a series of articles and essays defending the Constitution and urging its ratification, were published under what Roman name?
A. Brutus
B. Publius
C. Caesar
D. Augustus
3. When asked what form of government the Constitution provides, who reportedly said: “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
A. Franklin Roosevelt
B. Benjamin Franklin
C. George Washington
D. John F. Kennedy
4. The Constitution does not set the number of:
A. Supreme Court justices
B. Representatives
C. States
D. All of the above
5. The Constitution went into effect in 1788 after which state ratified it?
A. Delaware
B. Pennsylvania
C. New Hampshire
D. Virginia
6. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights, were added to the Constitution by ratification in what year?
A. 1790
B. 1791
C. 1792
D. 1793
7. Since 1789, the Constitution has been amended 27 times. How many amendments have been repealed?
A. One
B. Three
C. Five
D. Seven
8. Which Article and Section of the Constitution says “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government”?
A. Article I, Section 8
B. Article II, Section 1
C. Article IV, Section 4
D. Article VII
9. Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution says members of the Senate and House of Representatives cannot be arrested going to and from Congress and during congressional sessions, except in cases of:
A. Treason
B. Felony
C. Breach of the Peace
D. All of the above
10. Article III deals with which branch of the federal government?
A. The military
B. The judiciary
C. The presidency
D. The Congress
Answers: 1-A, 2-B, 3-B, 4-D, 5-C, 6-B, 7-A, 8-C, 9-D, 10-B
Jeffrey Sikkenga is professor of political science at Ashland University and executive director of the Ashbrook Center, an independent academic center at Ashland. He wrote this quiz for InsideSources.com.