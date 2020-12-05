COMMENTARY: Remembering Walter E. Williams: The 'E' stands for excellence

In books such as his classics “The State Against Blacks,” “South Africa’s War Against Capitalism,” and “Race and Economics: How Much can be Blamed on Discrimination?”, Williams incisively demonstrated the role that public policies play in lowering the costs of racially discriminatory behavior.

Reading his airtight logic, grounded in his UCLA price theory days, is a devastating blow to all who think that union activity, minimum wages, or anti-discrimination laws are a boon to the disenfranchised.

Though an academic economist, Williams was that rare talent who could compellingly communicate to lay audiences. Most of America knew him as a substitute host for popular talk radio programs like Rush Limbaugh’s, or from the thousands of syndicated columns he wrote for decades.

What most people don’t know is that Williams’ impressive ability to speak on wide-ranging issues with unusual clarity derived from his steadfast commitment to the “economic way of thinking”—evidence for which can be found on his personal website. There, you can test your own economic knowledge on any of the 111 questions that he believed any self-respecting, Ph.D.-holding economist should be able to answer.