COMMENTARY: Rep. Wittman has been there for his constituents

That’s what drives him to fight for us. When he goes to Washington, he goes to bat for the needs of our friends and neighbors. And even as a Republican, Congressman Wittman won’t let party lines get in the way of doing what’s right for those he represents.

But he also understands that bipartisanship is a two-way street. So even as he works with both sides of the aisle, he stands strong on the conservative values we elected him to represent.

He’s done a heck of a job, but his work continues. As we turn the corner on the pandemic, Congressman Wittman continues to help roll out the COVID-19 vaccine. As a public health professional of 27 years, serving as co-chair of the Public Health Caucus, he set the example for leadership during the pandemic.

He continues to keep his constituents informed of the latest developments with regular email updates and telephone town halls and holds regular meetings with local elected officials. Achieving herd immunity through vaccinations is our most effective means to fully and safely reopen the economy.