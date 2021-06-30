COMMENTARY: Rep. Wittman has been there for his constituents

FIRST DISTRICT Congressman Rob Wittman gets it: Small business forms the backbone of Virginia’s economy. But small businesses are more than that, and every one of them has their own story to tell.
Each story is different, yet similar. These are stories of hardworking, everyday Virginians accepting the risk and responsibility of starting a business. They accept those challenges to fulfill a dream—the American Dream of succeeding on their own terms.
When the pandemic struck, many of those stories came to a close. We were forced to sit by and watch as government shutdowns closed thousands of business’ doors, and in turn, cost many thousands of Virginians their jobs.
But thanks to Congressman Wittman, many more were able to weather the storm.
Wittman worked tirelessly to pass real, bipartisan relief, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and its extensions. These federal funds have proven essential to keeping Virginians employed and businesses afloat through the pandemic.
As I said, Rob Wittman gets it. He knows the business people and the stories about how their businesses came to be. So to him, when a business closes or a Virginian loses their job, it’s not just a statistic to be studied in the ivory towers of Washington, but a real, tangible, and heartbreaking outcome.
That’s what drives him to fight for us. When he goes to Washington, he goes to bat for the needs of our friends and neighbors. And even as a Republican, Congressman Wittman won’t let party lines get in the way of doing what’s right for those he represents.
But he also understands that bipartisanship is a two-way street. So even as he works with both sides of the aisle, he stands strong on the conservative values we elected him to represent.
He’s done a heck of a job, but his work continues. As we turn the corner on the pandemic, Congressman Wittman continues to help roll out the COVID-19 vaccine. As a public health professional of 27 years, serving as co-chair of the Public Health Caucus, he set the example for leadership during the pandemic.
He continues to keep his constituents informed of the latest developments with regular email updates and telephone town halls and holds regular meetings with local elected officials. Achieving herd immunity through vaccinations is our most effective means to fully and safely reopen the economy.
As our economy begins to reopen and recover, Congressman Wittman knows this will come with its own set of challenges. Among those is repairing the infrastructure serving as the foundation upon which businesses can build. That’s why Congressman Wittman introduced and was able to pass critical legislation to ease traffic along Interstate 95, such as the Long Bridge Act of 2020.
When it comes to serving the common interests of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, there is no one better for the job. In a time of such divisive and hateful rhetoric, his cool and calm demeanor sets him apart and allows him to get the job done where others can’t.
I’m proud to have Congressman Wittman represent me.
Charles McDaniel is president and chief executive officer of the Hilldrup Companies.
