COMMENTARY: Rep. Wittman, stop misrepresenting my record, start defending democracy

ON January 6th, then-President Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection against Congress while we fulfilled our constitutional duty to count the electoral votes of the states. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, strongly condemned the president, appropriately stating that “[T]here has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

In the days since this domestic terror attack on our democracy, troubling public reports of the timeline now reveal that several members of Congress, and perhaps even the vice president, were within moments of being captured and possibly murdered by the mob.

Ever since the Nov. 3 election, President Trump refused to concede and instead spewed lies, falsehoods and half-baked conspiracies claiming the election was stolen. These lies were the rallying cry of those that attacked the Capitol.

Unfortunately, few Republicans spoke out against the president’s lies, and far too many repeated them. Sadly, over half of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, including my colleague Rob Wittman, voted to validate the president’s lies and conspiracies that fueled the derangements of those who attacked the Capitol.