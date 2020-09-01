COMMENTARY: Republicans refuse to give up on American dream

THE TIMES are so strange, so confusing, so upside-down that it is easy to miss what counted most at the two national political conventions conducted under coronavirus conditions. Audiences were largely missing, Hamlet-like soliloquies were a new ingredient, and show biz was at its political best.
The compelling attraction, at least in my book: The Republicans were defending civilization while reaching for the human heart.
Counted among the crises of the day are attitudes that mow down values, a distaste for who we are as a people, and views that condemn even the best of our nation’s history.
Incredibly, there is now a sense that it is permissible to burn down homes, loot stores and restrain cops if the cause is a good one. Ending racist-inspired police actions is certainly a good cause , but it benefits no one when protesters burn police stations, homes and small businesses, loot stores and injure hundreds of police officers .
Most Americans are against this. The worst horror is the rise in murders, including the deaths of Black children, but the Democrats weren’t worried to the extent that it was noticeable at their convention.
The Republicans, on the other hand, not only said violent protests were an outrage that can be brought to a halt, but that there is a vital, peaceful solution to improving the lives of Black people: Improve education, specifically school choice and more charter schools that Black youngsters can go to instead of being stuck at those with bad report cards.
Charter schools are public schools that usually accept applicants by lottery. They are less bound by traditionalist dictates and are likely to have minority majorities. They experiment. They break loose from failed techniques.
Teacher unions don’t like them, however, because the charter schools themselves often don’t have unions and could leave their more established competitors with fewer students.
The unions ordinarily support Democrats who are less and less supportive of charter schools. I am less and less supportive of public unions. They are special interests with overly powerful influence in public undertakings.
What strikes me is that Black voters are finding political friends where they did not expect them. At the GOP convention, everyday folks were called to the mic along with the prominent. Although it scarcely proves that Republicans should win in November, I was hit big time by the talk of family, self-responsibility and improved education.
My favorite speaker was Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a Black man from hard times who should run for president in 2024. He is a successful businessman, a thoughtful conservative and someone who has worked with President Trump on issues such as tax breaks for single mothers.
Scott observed that he benefited from a mother who worked 16 hours a day and told him to shoot for the moon even after he flunked just about every class one year for the sake of football practice.
He talked about the importance of education, and how school choice could give every kid a chance for a quality life.
What especially grabbed me was how he related this subject to how tough everything was for his cotton-picking grandfather who could neither read nor write, but knew to cross to the other side of the street when he saw a white man coming.
Scott believes the American dream is still out there for everyone.
“Our family went from Cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” he said, “and that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last.”
Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency.
