COMMENTARY: Richard Trumka and the labor movement’s nostalgia trap

THE U.S. LABOR movement is in the midst of an existential crisis. Its leaders know times are changing and they must do something if organized labor is to survive. But the last thing union bosses want to do is to change. And that is a problem.

In 2009, Richard Trumka took over the reins of the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, vowing to reverse its dwindling numbers by bringing the movement in line with the current generation of workers. When Trumka died on Aug. 5 of a heart attack at age 72, only 10.8 percent of the U.S. workforce was unionized, down from 12.3 percent when he became AFL-CIO president.

Like his predecessor, John Sweeney, Trumka talked about modernizing the AFL-CIO from time to time. But in practice, he fought a rear-guard battle to hold off the tide of change.

He spent 12 years attempting to make Congress rewrite laws to pressure workers into joining unions. Fundamentally rethinking the labor movement was never seriously pursued. Workers would have to adapt to the movement, not vice versa.

Nostalgia drove the thinking of Trumka, Sweeney, and others in the movement. Unions were broadly popular in the mid-20th century. Precise numbers are hard to come by, but Census Bureau data indicate that about one-third of the nation’s entire workforce was unionized in 1950s.