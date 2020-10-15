COMMENTARY: Richmond to parents: 'You’re on your own'

His proposal died in a straight party-line vote, despite his having first voted to protect public school funding despite pandemic-related enrollment losses. Democrats leading the House of Delegates did not permit debate on his proposal; they just voted no.

Sen. Steve Newman offered a similar benefit, raising the figure to $300 million, offered only to public school parents and capped at $500 per child.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, an obstetrician who sees plenty of mothers and children, noted that she talked “with women every day who really are on the brink of exhaustion … this is an opportunity for us to fulfill that commitment that we support them in the education of their children.”

The stresses are especially hard on low-income parents. By last month, workers with bachelor’s degrees had nearly recovered the jobs lost in spring. But there were still almost 12 percent fewer jobs for those with just a high school diploma, and more than 18 percent fewer for those who had dropped out.