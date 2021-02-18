COMMENTARY: RPV's candidate selection debacle aided by unexpected source

They join well-known former House Speaker Kirk Cox, retired Army officer Sergio De la Pena, Army veteran Kurt Santini, political activist Merle Rutledge and entrepreneur Pete Snyder. Neither Youngkin, Rutledge, Santini, Doran, De La Pena or Snyder have ever held public office.

Then there’s firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase, who filed a lawsuit after colleagues censored her for a pattern of “unacceptable conduct,” including praising the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and suing the RPV over its convention plans.

Concerned Republicans who support primaries fear the ultra-controversial Chase could be become the party nominee with as little as 30 percent of the votes.

No doubt former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a leading liberal candidate for the Democratic nomination, salivates over the thought of her candidacy.

However, Cox, the perceived front-runner, has received key conservative endorsements from former Virginia Governors George Allen and Bob McDonald, along with 150 elected Republican officials and grassroot organizers.

Allen is concerned about the RPV’s dilemma, and has suggested examining Georgia and other states where candidates must receive a 40 or 50 percent threshold of the vote to attain their party nomination or to win an election.