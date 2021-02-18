COMMENTARY: RPV's candidate selection debacle aided by unexpected source

THE Republican Party of Virginia’s attempt to select nominees for their 2021 GOP gubernatorial slate has been a genuine embarrassment.
The State Central Committee and RPV Chairman Richard Anderson have failed to reach legal consensus for either a primary or a convention process to select candidates before their Feb. 27 meeting.
Anderson’s actions have appeared more like herding conservative cats who voted repeatedly for an in-person convention despite COVID restrictions.
Former 10th District Congresswoman Barbara Comstock called them “dumb and dumber,” adding that her concern was that a convention would “exclude all kinds of people.”
Sadly, for those seeking the outreach of a primary, the Feb. 23 deadline will have passed with the current discussion of a quorum call scheduled for Feb. 20, when the RPV will attempt to hold a party canvass in which localities select a site to vote.
The worse-case scenario could be that the RPV’s 72 State Central Committee members select the nominees themselves.
Perhaps that’s the hope of Glen Youngkin, the wealthy retiring co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group and his $200 million bankroll. Youngkin and Peter Doran, a former CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, are the newest to join the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
They join well-known former House Speaker Kirk Cox, retired Army officer Sergio De la Pena, Army veteran Kurt Santini, political activist Merle Rutledge and entrepreneur Pete Snyder. Neither Youngkin, Rutledge, Santini, Doran, De La Pena or Snyder have ever held public office.
Then there’s firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase, who filed a lawsuit after colleagues censored her for a pattern of “unacceptable conduct,” including praising the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and suing the RPV over its convention plans.
Concerned Republicans who support primaries fear the ultra-controversial Chase could be become the party nominee with as little as 30 percent of the votes.
No doubt former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a leading liberal candidate for the Democratic nomination, salivates over the thought of her candidacy.
However, Cox, the perceived front-runner, has received key conservative endorsements from former Virginia Governors George Allen and Bob McDonald, along with 150 elected Republican officials and grassroot organizers.
Allen is concerned about the RPV’s dilemma, and has suggested examining Georgia and other states where candidates must receive a 40 or 50 percent threshold of the vote to attain their party nomination or to win an election.
If that threshold is not attained in the general primary, the top two candidates would face a runoff. Another approach Allen suggested is allowing ranked choice voting in future primaries, noting that Republicans allow ranked choice voting in the ‘logistical nightmare’ of an un-assembled convention in the midst of a pandemic.
But a Democrat and a youthful Republican attorney general candidate could save the RPV’s future.
Allen’s sound recommendations could become moot if Democratic Del. Dan Helmer’s bill (HB2020) mandating that the future method of nomination in Virginia be a primary format passes the General Assembly.
With this known, is someone being groomed in Republican ranks to bring outreach, entrepreneurial advance and conservatism if Virginia remains blue due to the RPV debacle?
Allen suggests the future could be attorney general candidate Del. Jason Miyares from Virginia Beach. Miyares’s mother, Miram, fled communist Cuba in the fall of 1965 with only the clothes on her back and legally immigrated.
Allen calls Miyares the new generation of honest, common- sense conservative leadership in Virginia. ‘With respect to established folks like Delegate Cox, Virginia’s conservative future can advance with Cox’ and Miyrares’ outreach, fairness and honest representation,” Allen said.
But not all agree a primary is the right vehicle for the party. Scott Mayausky, the popular Stafford commissioner of the revenue, who is considering challenging 28 District Del. Joshua Cole, suggests that local races have more diverse and unique constituencies calling for different nomination methods. He nevertheless emphasized that statewide candidates be tested before the public in an effort to appeal to enough voters to win.
By law, Texas and Florida both require a party to pick nominees by primary. With Texas more racially diverse than Virginia, conservatism can advance in a primary system with candidates of diversity.
Thus the importance of selecting candidates with a “message,” not characters responsible for the wrong message—such as the Stafford Muslim cemetery/ federal discrimination lawsuit filed against the county, which is just bringing more attention to Republican missteps.
Daniel P. Cortez, who lives in Stafford, is a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.