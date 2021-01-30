COMMENTARY: Safety valves don’t solve problem of mandatory minimums

THE FREE Lance–Star recently published a piece from its editorial board entitled, “Middle ground on mandatory minimums,” advocating for a safety valve approach to Virginia’s mandatory minimum sentencing.

Though safety valves have been touted as the “middle ground” between having mandatory minimums and removing them entirely, this argument ignores an important facet of the problem. Virginia already has some safety valves in place for drug offenses, and they don’t solve the problems mandatory minimums cause—catching too many people in their one-size-fits-all net.

A perfect example of this is Matthew Mosher, a 9/11 first responder who also spent time in New Orleans helping to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. Mosher struggled with severe PTSD and drug addiction, and eventually committed a robbery with an unloaded BB gun. He is serving a 10-year sentence, six of which are due to mandatory minimums.

With the safety valve proposed by the editorial board, a judge would still be unable to consider Mosher’s unique circumstances that led him to commit the crime. It’s difficult to speak for others, but I believe most people would probably consider someone who ran into the fray on 9/11 and then helped rebuild New Orleans just four years later a hero, or at least a solid approximation of one.