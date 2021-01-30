COMMENTARY: Safety valves don’t solve problem of mandatory minimums

THE FREE Lance–Star recently published a piece from its editorial board entitled, “Middle ground on mandatory minimums,” advocating for a safety valve approach to Virginia’s mandatory minimum sentencing.
Though safety valves have been touted as the “middle ground” between having mandatory minimums and removing them entirely, this argument ignores an important facet of the problem. Virginia already has some safety valves in place for drug offenses, and they don’t solve the problems mandatory minimums cause—catching too many people in their one-size-fits-all net.
A perfect example of this is Matthew Mosher, a 9/11 first responder who also spent time in New Orleans helping to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. Mosher struggled with severe PTSD and drug addiction, and eventually committed a robbery with an unloaded BB gun. He is serving a 10-year sentence, six of which are due to mandatory minimums.
With the safety valve proposed by the editorial board, a judge would still be unable to consider Mosher’s unique circumstances that led him to commit the crime. It’s difficult to speak for others, but I believe most people would probably consider someone who ran into the fray on 9/11 and then helped rebuild New Orleans just four years later a hero, or at least a solid approximation of one.
It’s also not true that data on mandatory minimums is “inconclusive,” as that editorial stated. While the Virginia Crime Commission did indeed use this word in its findings, mandatory minimums are well studied after years of use.
Research has shown that while mandatory minimums have led to significant increases in incarceration, they have not led to significant increases in public safety.
The problem with mandatory minimums has remained the same since their inception: they sound great. Tough sentences must equal tough deterrents, right? The problem with this is that the general public generally has no idea what the sentencing guidelines and minimums are for most crimes.
Can you name any? If not, you’re not alone. Most criminals commit crimes based on opportunity and immediate consequences, not the long-term potential penalty.
States around the country have been repealing mandatory minimums that have been proven a failure in increasing public safety, and with good reason: The point of criminal codes is to make people safer, and mandatory minimums simply don’t.
In fact, some states have seen this happen at a rapid pace. In 2015, many of Pennsylvania’s mandatory minimum sentences were struck down as unconstitutional. Since this ruling, crime rates have continued to decline, including during the six years (2012–18) that the state’s prison population declined as well.
There’s no evidence to back up the claims that mandatory minimums improve things, but they do sound ominous and powerful. Is that all we want out of our criminal justice system?
Giving judges the power to craft appropriate sentences not only makes Virginia safer, but it also prevents people being thrown away for needlessly long prison terms.
Tinsae Gebriel is the deputy director of policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), a nonprofit criminal justice advocacy organization.