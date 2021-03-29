COMMENTARY: Should pregnant or lactating women get a COVID vaccine?

These vaccines do not interact with a person’s DNA. Based on how these vaccines work, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant or their fetus.

Keep in mind that when babies are born, they essentially have no immunity, except for what they received in the womb. Vaccinating the mom not only protects the mom but also gives the baby protection. In addition, a recent small study indicated that these protective antibodies likely are conveyed to infants through breastfeeding.

COVID vaccinations do not cause infertility. That is outright misinformation. There is absolutely no evidence, and no theoretical reason, that any of the vaccines can affect fertility.

The ACOG and other major reproductive medical organizations recommend COVID-19 vaccination for women who are contemplating pregnancy. The only side effects for pregnant or lactating women are about the same as they are for the general population— injection site pain, body aches, low grade fever and headache.

Safety is a doctor’s main priority. Based on the science, the decades of prior research that these vaccines were built upon, the thorough process the FDA followed in reviewing and approving these vaccines, and real-world outcomes to date, I can tell you these vaccines are safe.

Whether you get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, all are at least 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness and 100 percent effective at keeping you out of the hospital, out of the intensive care unit, and keeping you and your baby from becoming a COVID-19 statistic.

Sergio Rimola, M.D. FACOG, is an Ob/Gyn physician at Inova Health System and holds faculty appointments at GWU, VCU and U.Va. He is a board-certified Ob/Gyn and a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He serves as DC Metro co-chair of the National Hispanic Medical Association and is a board member of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board.