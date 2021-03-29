COMMENTARY: Should pregnant or lactating women get a COVID vaccine?

AS A practicing obstetrician/gynecologist, one of
the most frequent questions I get these days is: Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
I advise my patients of some basic facts. None of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials included pregnant women.
Then I tell them The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine all strongly recommend that pregnant and lactating people have access to COVID-19 vaccines and that they engage in a discussion about potential benefits and unknown risks with their health care providers regarding receipt of the vaccine.
While a conversation with your health care provider may be helpful, it is not required prior to vaccination. Just this month, results from the CDC’s v-Safe voluntary after vaccination health check system showed that more than 30,000 women who received the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have reported pregnancies, with no specific safety issues identified.
The CDC is also enrolling individuals in a v-Safe pregnancy registry. Initial data from this registry show similar side effects for pregnant and non-pregnant individuals. Based on birth outcomes of 275 completed pregnancies, rates of complications are not significantly different from those of unvaccinated pregnant women. The CDC data indicate that it is safe for pregnant women to receive these vaccines.
Based on studies, pregnant women with COVID-19 have an increased risk of hospitalizations, admissions to ICU, use of mechanical ventilation and increased risk of preterm delivery. Severe disease is more commonly associated with pre-existing conditions such as chronic hypertension, asthma, and gestational diabetes.
Respiratory viruses in general pose a threat to pregnant women, in part due to physiological changes that occur in the cardio-respiratory and immune systems during gestation. The growing uterus pushes up against the diaphragm, reducing the woman’s lung capacity and taxing an oxygen supply already divided between mother and fetus.
As a result, if my patients were to contract the seasonal flu during pregnancy, there is a greater chance they could develop pneumonia or other complications, which is why the medical community recommends that pregnant women get a seasonal flu vaccine.
As a medical professional of Hispanic origin, I would be remiss if I did not point out that these risks are even higher in the Latina community.
Pregnant women are always concerned about potential impacts on the fetus. All three of the currently approved vaccines instruct or use our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.”
This spike protein, which is found on the COVID-19 virus, then activates the body’s immune system, which produces antibodies that provide protection against COVID-19. The vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 and, therefore, cannot give you or your baby COVID-19.
These vaccines do not interact with a person’s DNA. Based on how these vaccines work, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant or their fetus.
Keep in mind that when babies are born, they essentially have no immunity, except for what they received in the womb. Vaccinating the mom not only protects the mom but also gives the baby protection. In addition, a recent small study indicated that these protective antibodies likely are conveyed to infants through breastfeeding.
COVID vaccinations do not cause infertility. That is outright misinformation. There is absolutely no evidence, and no theoretical reason, that any of the vaccines can affect fertility.
The ACOG and other major reproductive medical organizations recommend COVID-19 vaccination for women who are contemplating pregnancy. The only side effects for pregnant or lactating women are about the same as they are for the general population— injection site pain, body aches, low grade fever and headache.
Safety is a doctor’s main priority. Based on the science, the decades of prior research that these vaccines were built upon, the thorough process the FDA followed in reviewing and approving these vaccines, and real-world outcomes to date, I can tell you these vaccines are safe.
Whether you get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, all are at least 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness and 100 percent effective at keeping you out of the hospital, out of the intensive care unit, and keeping you and your baby from becoming a COVID-19 statistic.
Sergio Rimola, M.D. FACOG, is an Ob/Gyn physician at Inova Health System and holds faculty appointments at GWU, VCU and U.Va. He is a board-certified Ob/Gyn and a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He serves as DC Metro co-chair of the National Hispanic Medical Association and is a board member of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board.