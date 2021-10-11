COMMENTARY: Shutting out natural gas can destabilize the grid

If the lesson hasn’t been grasped in the United States, it is being repeated in Europe right now. A unique wind drought that lasted six weeks has left the European grid reeling and has thrown Britain into a full energy crisis.

The issue is not that alternative energy—wind and solar for now—isn’t the way to go to reduce the amount of carbon spewing into the atmosphere. Instead, it is trying not to destabilize what you have by prematurely taking gas offline.

Gas has certain useful qualities, not the least of which is that it can be stored. Storage is the bugaboo of alternative energy. Batteries are good for a few hours at best.

The other main way of storing energy, pumped storage, requires large expenditures, substantial engineering, and a usable site. It requires the creation of a big water impoundment, which will provide hydro when extra power is needed. It works, and it is efficient, but it isn’t something that you build in a jiffy.

I have spent half a century writing about the electricity industry and when it comes to decarbonization, I can say that while many in the industry were doubtful about global warming at one time, they are now committed to eliminating carbon emissions by 2050.