 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Shutting out natural gas can destabilize the grid
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: Shutting out natural gas can destabilize the grid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Transmission lines
AP File Photo

IT HAS BEEN an annus horribilis for the nation’s electric utility companies. Deadly storms and wildfires have left hundreds of thousands—and for short periods, millions—of electricity customers without power, sometimes for days and weeks.

These destructive weather events have come at a time when utilities are being squeezed from all directions by customer needs, by activists’ demands, by state regulators, and by the zero-carbon urgency of the Biden administration as expressed in its bill, the Build Back Better Act, to upgrade and overhaul the nation’s infrastructure.

The utilities themselves have set ambitious carbon-emission-reduction goals, but in some cases they still can’t meet the demands of the government. They are caught between the clear need to harden their infrastructure against severe weather and shuttering their reliable, but polluting coal plants and mothballing their dependable gas turbines.

This predicament caused Jim Matheson, president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association—which represents hundreds of mostly small utilities in rural areas—to ask Congress to make exceptions, or at least to understand that things can’t be changed overnight.

In a letter to House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Palone, D–N.J., and ranking minority member Cathy McMorris Rogers, R–Wash., Matheson said there was concern with the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) part of the bill.

“The CEPP’s very narrow, 10-year program implementation window is unrealistic. The electric co-ops have existing contractual obligations and resource development plans that extend for several years, if not decades. Many of those plans continued deployment of a diverse set of affordable, clean electricity sources, but not all those plans align with the CEPP. …

“The narrow implementation window also limits our ability to take advantage of technologies like energy storage, carbon capture, or advanced nuclear, which are unlikely to be deployable in the near term,” Matheson said.

The utilities’ predicament is that there is no reliable storage and the two principal sources of renewable power, wind and solar, are subject to the vagaries of weather.

During Winter Storm Uri, which hit Texas last February, solar—along with all other sources of energy—froze under sheets of snow and ice. The result was disaster and heavy loss of life.

In that instance, natural gas didn’t save the day. Gas lines and instruments also froze, and what gas was available was sold at astronomical prices.

The lesson was clear: Prepare for the worst. That lesson was repeated in a series of hurricanes, including devastating Hurricane Ida, which plunged parts of Louisiana into the dark for more than a week.

If the lesson hasn’t been grasped in the United States, it is being repeated in Europe right now. A unique wind drought that lasted six weeks has left the European grid reeling and has thrown Britain into a full energy crisis.

The issue is not that alternative energy—wind and solar for now—isn’t the way to go to reduce the amount of carbon spewing into the atmosphere. Instead, it is trying not to destabilize what you have by prematurely taking gas offline.

Gas has certain useful qualities, not the least of which is that it can be stored. Storage is the bugaboo of alternative energy. Batteries are good for a few hours at best.

The other main way of storing energy, pumped storage, requires large expenditures, substantial engineering, and a usable site. It requires the creation of a big water impoundment, which will provide hydro when extra power is needed. It works, and it is efficient, but it isn’t something that you build in a jiffy.

I have spent half a century writing about the electricity industry and when it comes to decarbonization, I can say that while many in the industry were doubtful about global warming at one time, they are now committed to eliminating carbon emissions by 2050.

The joker is storage—or some other way of backing up the alternatives. That may be hydrogen, but a lot of research and engineering must take place before it flows through the pipes which now carry natural gas. Likewise for small modular nuclear reactors.

The Economist, pointing to Europe, says that the Europeans have destabilized their grid by failing to prepare for the transition to alternatives, triggering a global natural gas shortage.

Gas should be used sparingly and treasured. The trick is to throw out the bathwater and save the baby.

Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. He wrote this commentary for InsideSources.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Celebrating the Chatham Bridge reopening
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Celebrating the Chatham Bridge reopening

After nearly 16 months of construction, the refurbished Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River will reopen Saturday, to coincide with the grand opening of the new Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg. For city and Stafford County residents who’ve had to endure traffic jams, lengthy detours and delays for more than a year, the bridge reopening will no doubt be a source of great relief.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Dump truck mishap exposes vulnerability

A freak  accident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that closed down all the northbound lanes of the nation’s busiest highway for several hours last week is yet another warning that the Fredericksburg region remains perilously on the verge of gridlock.

EDITORIAL; What is an SRO's role in public schools?
Opinion

EDITORIAL; What is an SRO's role in public schools?

County officials, school boards and administrators must ask themselves what problem they are trying to solve having school resource officers in the public schools because “security” and “safety” are not the same things.

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services imposes restrictions on people who have committed any of 176 “barrier crimes.” Items on the list include felonies like robbery and drug distribution, as well as more obscure infractions, like hazing and reckless boat driving. Essentially, state regulators not connected to the criminal justice system tack on extra penalties that were not included in any sentence from any judge in any court.

COMMENTARY: Why Fredericksburg needs a new middle school
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Why Fredericksburg needs a new middle school

Projections indicate that Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be over capacity at the middle school within three years. We also know that our current middle school, built in 1988, does not support additions because its core facilities, i.e. cafeteria, library, music, and art spaces, cannot be expanded per a recent architectural study.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert