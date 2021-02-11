COMMENTARY: Slavery's legacy: violence, corporal punishment in our communities

“The master class of the Old South envisioned the whip as a device that corrected the errors and mistakes committed by their slaves. Masters frequently described whipping in such utilitarian terms, depicting it as a practice that was rational and had the best interests of their slaves in mind.”

If violence is the long crimson river that bathes the roots of my family tree, slavery is its source. Its waters weave a meandering path across time to reach me.

I rise and make way for it at family gatherings. It is but one of many legacies of slavery that still haunt the Black community.

Ridiculous myths about Black congenital intellectual inferiority lay at the root of Black political disenfranchisement for centuries and persist to this day. Insecurities about Blacks in the Antebellum South gave rise to the creation of the police in this country. And lingering perceptions about the sexual potency of Black males is the reason that interracial relationships in the media between Black men and white women are only now becoming common.

Most Americans are privileged enough to be unaware of these persistent and harmful legacies of slavery. Black Americans aren’t so lucky.

K. Ward Cummings is a former senior congressional staffer and the author of “The Capitol Hill Playbook,” 2nd Edition, written under the pen name Nicholas Balthazar. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

