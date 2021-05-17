COMMENTARY: Some post-pandemic advice … take it s-l-o-w

JUST LIKE those 17-year cicadas, we here in Virginia are starting to emerge from
our own year of semi-hibernation.
Cicadas do it naturally. They like living 18 inches or so below ground before emerging into the daylight after almost two decades. We humans don’t do things that way. It’s not our nature.
We’re what anthropologists call “social animals,” and becoming suddenly homebound, fearful of spreading or getting COVID, and having our lives turned upside down has been a traumatic experience.
So here’s a little post-pandemic advice.
I teach at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. I know, online classes were becoming the wave of the future in education before the pandemic, but after a year of teaching online classes, I miss my students. I think they may even miss me.
“Zoom,” the teaching and meeting application, is amazing, but it’s like trying to conduct class over a two-way radio at sea. Only with pictures.
Yes, Zoom offers a degree of comradery and it does work, but it’s hard to tell who is listening. And it’s clear the students haven’t dressed up to go anywhere in weeks. The guys all seem to have beards, too. Very 1970s.
Our conversational skills have probably suffered, too, and we may find that out when we go back to work or school again.
Again, I think of my students. They socialize a bit, but generally don’t see other people that much. And what can I say? Asking a girl for a date is often awkward to start with. Rusty social skills aren’t going to make that any easier.
Then there is public school. For most students in elementary, middle and high school, the pandemic has been an unwelcome and unpleasant pause in their academic and social development.
However, I know one young man who didn’t get along that well at high school and had fair to poor grades. Since the pandemic started, he’s become an “A” student, the kind my parents only dreamed about, and he seems happier. It was almost like turning on a light bulb for him.
There is clearly a lesson there. Maybe one style of delivering a secondary education doesn’t really fit all.
The media is enamored with the notion of “no more office.” To which one expert on the workplace warned, “Don’t get carried away.”
Yes, it’s nice to work at home, but work is about relationships. It’s about chats over coffee and informal interaction. If someone needs help, just going over to their desk and helping them creates a bond that texting can’t.
There is also a dark side to remote work, something I notice that people don’t want to talk about. We build bonds with our employers and with our employees. If an employer has to let someone go, it’s something of a given that the person they see regularly, and relate to cordially, will have an edge in that hard decision.
Here’s a question: Has anyone missed their commute to work? OK, I see a few hands.
Carpools, the Virginia Railway Express, OmniRide, and even Metro (though that’s kind of a stretch) are fun for some people. I loved riding the VRE. Commuters get time to decompress on the way home and make friends, sometimes close friends. There have even been a few adorable romances that blossomed on the VRE.
So, like powering up an old ship with dozens of systems, some in good shape and some not, and most you’re switching on with your fingers crossed, we’re emerging from the pandemic. It’s not going to be easy.
Why? Because we got used to being at home. We would like to return to the way things were, but we’re scared of a sudden return to “normal” because it raises a lot of questions.
What does normal look like? What was the name of the vanpool contact? Will my boss still let me work two or three days at home?
What’s it like to sit down and have lunch with other office workers and students? Have my social skills suffered? Will it be awkward?
A suggestion commonly offered, and one I support, is that we first realize we aren’t cicadas. This social isolation wasn’t normal for us. And the last year has been depressing, upsetting and traumatic for most people.
So take your reemergence slowly if you can. Don’t expect an in-depth personal discussion the first time you see a friend after 14 months. Smile (shaking hands will return, but don’t push it), say you’re glad to see them, ask a few gentle questions, and reestablish your common ground.
So much has changed. Our weekday and weekend routines have been completely disrupted. And who knows what the future holds?
How much have we changed too? Will we want to be closer to family and friends now that we can? I hope so. Will we still want to go to malls, restaurants and movie theaters like we did before COVID? Will we travel like we used to?
What does the long-term future look like, including how we educate our children?
These are all good questions and we should not expect quick or immediate answers. Rather, we should all just “take it slow” and we’ll find out the answers together.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Science Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.