COMMENTARY: Some post-pandemic advice … take it s-l-o-w

Again, I think of my students. They socialize a bit, but generally don’t see other people that much. And what can I say? Asking a girl for a date is often awkward to start with. Rusty social skills aren’t going to make that any easier.

Then there is public school. For most students in elementary, middle and high school, the pandemic has been an unwelcome and unpleasant pause in their academic and social development.

However, I know one young man who didn’t get along that well at high school and had fair to poor grades. Since the pandemic started, he’s become an “A” student, the kind my parents only dreamed about, and he seems happier. It was almost like turning on a light bulb for him.

There is clearly a lesson there. Maybe one style of delivering a secondary education doesn’t really fit all.

The media is enamored with the notion of “no more office.” To which one expert on the workplace warned, “Don’t get carried away.”

Yes, it’s nice to work at home, but work is about relationships. It’s about chats over coffee and informal interaction. If someone needs help, just going over to their desk and helping them creates a bond that texting can’t.