COMMENTARY: Some states at high risk for power disruptions if winter turns brutal

“Unfortunately, Green New Deal-styled policies in New York, California and elsewhere are making life more difficult for consumers without helping our environment. The common-sense solution to combating high-priced and unreliable energy, as noted in this new report and countless other independent studies, are competitive policies that increase access to clean and abundant American natural gas. There’s no better partner for renewables than the reliability and affordability offered to the grid than Pennsylvania-produced natural gas.”

The Constitution Pipeline was first proposed in 2012 and faced a string of legal and public relations battles.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration denied a crucial permit to Williams on another project, the Northeast Supply Enhancement pipeline, which would have carried Pennsylvania natural gas right into New York City.

“By blocking the pipeline, a move sure to draw widespread celebration from environmentalists, the Cuomo administration is signaling once again that new pipelines aren’t welcome in New York,” a report from Politico said.

Jim Snell, the business manager for the Steamfitters 420 union in southeast Pennsylvania, says it’s not just New Yorkers who would benefit from these pipelines.