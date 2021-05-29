COMMENTARY: Sorry, Virginia, there's no Math Equity Claus

Blitzer came to the U.S. as a baby, but in his case, he effortlessly picked up on the universal language of math.

Markie Donner reported that “I never studied for math until I got to Calculus. By age 9, working with numbers had become a reflex for me. Math had become instinctive.”

These statements represent outcomes. It would appear that there is some validity to the theory that math ability may be innate. This is not to say that math skills can’t be improved, but equality of outcomes will not be achieved except at the expense of excellence. And this means lowering the bar for all.

So, Virginia, there is a danger lurking in the potential reforms of VMPI. For one thing, we may lose the progress we have made in opening up engineering careers to women. Nowadays, women represent a considerable percentage of college sci-tech students. Do we want to risk going back to 1992 when a Barbie doll would say, “Oooh, math class is tough”?

You’ve come a long way since then.

Sorry, Virginia, there is no Math Equity Claus. Not in the Constitution, not in the Declaration of Independence, not in nature, and not in school. What we do have is equality of opportunity to enable you to do your individual best, and we must seek to provide that to all.