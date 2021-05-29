COMMENTARY: Sorry, Virginia, there's no Math Equity Claus

STATE education bureaucrats in Virginia and elsewhere who are proposing a major overhaul of the math curriculum for grades K-10 seeking to introduce principles of equity in math courses are simply wrong. They have been affected by the utopianism of a confused, narrow-minded and dogmatic age. Because, Virginia, there is no Math Equity Claus. Here’s what could happen with the currently proposed Virginia Math Pathways Initiative (VMPI), and in many other states following the “new thinking” about math education: Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II would be blended into a “seamless learning experience.”
High school math credits would span five areas, but only one of these would cover functions and algebra. A few one-credit course options may be given for advanced placement, but it looks like this blend is pretty watered down.
According to state School Superintendent James Lane, accelerated courses are not going away, but what exactly they are isn’t clear. The superintendent goes on to state that if a student “needs” advanced courses, he/she gets them.
Yes, Virginia, we are now faced with “need-based learning,” which rarely ever refers to higher level skill-sets and preferences—or excellence. I am skeptical of such thinking and context.
Believe in math equity, Virginia? You might as well believe in fairies. No, instead, we should strongly believe in math excellence. What would the world be like if there were not this excellence?
For example, algebra takes the student from the known, things that are, to the unknown, the mysterious X, through a series of demanding logical steps. This trains the inquiring mind. Without such minds, life might be as unfulfilling and unpleasant as if there were no Virginias! There would be no innovation, no discovery, no invention, no progress. Life would be like a big bowl of coal.
The new curriculum seeks to relate math to real life, but how does comparing how much time you spend grooming yourself to the national average lead to mathematical excellence?
Virginia, in my many decades of teaching engineering and science students, I often assigned a short paper on the subject of learning mathematics. In these papers, I have seen hundreds of testaments that showed me that equity—equality of outcomes—is and cannot be found in math studies.
Lets look at just a few of these comments. (Names have been editorialized for individual protection!)
Bett Dancer said: “Math is logical, there is only one answer to a question, whereas in other subjects, like literature or writing, your opinions or answers are not always correct, but there is no logical reason why they aren’t.”
Very perceptive, Bett.
Ben Blitzer said, “I was able to do math problems in pre-K before I spoke a single word in English.”
Blitzer came to the U.S. as a baby, but in his case, he effortlessly picked up on the universal language of math.
Markie Donner reported that “I never studied for math until I got to Calculus. By age 9, working with numbers had become a reflex for me. Math had become instinctive.”
These statements represent outcomes. It would appear that there is some validity to the theory that math ability may be innate. This is not to say that math skills can’t be improved, but equality of outcomes will not be achieved except at the expense of excellence. And this means lowering the bar for all.
So, Virginia, there is a danger lurking in the potential reforms of VMPI. For one thing, we may lose the progress we have made in opening up engineering careers to women. Nowadays, women represent a considerable percentage of college sci-tech students. Do we want to risk going back to 1992 when a Barbie doll would say, “Oooh, math class is tough”?
You’ve come a long way since then.
Sorry, Virginia, there is no Math Equity Claus. Not in the Constitution, not in the Declaration of Independence, not in nature, and not in school. What we do have is equality of opportunity to enable you to do your individual best, and we must seek to provide that to all.
Anything else is just a vision of sugarplums dancing in your head.