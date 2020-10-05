COMMENTARY: Spotsy supervisors' disingenuous use of CARES Act funding

So what is carryover? It’s the amount of unspent budgeted funds from the previous fiscal year. For the schools, the fiscal year is July 1–June 30. Although the amount of unspent funds varies year to year, Spotsylvania’s carryover is usually less than 2 percent of the entire budget.

The reasons for carryover can vary, and may include funding for vacant positions, holdbacks to be sure there is enough money to close out a year, savings in insurance, frozen spending, reduction in debt service, and lower than estimated costs, to name a few.

What does the School Board use carryover funds to purchase? To start, the board has a fiscal policy that directs a portion of the carryover to be deposited into the OPEB account to support retiree benefits. That amount can range between 5 and 20 percent of the total carryover.

Some of the other carryover uses include curriculum materials, books, instructional software, professional development, technology to include Chromebooks, school-based allocations, security equipment, student and teacher supplies, extracurricular transportation, staff tuition reimbursement, special education contracted expenses, and even an employee bonus in 2013.