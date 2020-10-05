COMMENTARY: Spotsy supervisors' disingenuous use of CARES Act funding

THE NEEDS of the students and citizens of Spotsylvania County are not being supported by the majority of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
If you have stayed abreast of what other localities have done with their federal CARES Act funding, you will see that they have supported their community and their schools, not just county government. Many localities, no matter the size, appropriated CARES funding to local charities, local businesses, and their local school division, but not Spotsylvania.
Some of the Spotsy supervisors will argue that they have earmarked $2.5 million for the schools, but that’s not the whole truth. What they have done is put it into reserve for potential allocation depending on the schools’ “carryover.”
In other words, some of the supervisors plan to reduce the amount of the CARES transfer up to the $2.5 million that is dependent on the amount of carryover.
Why is this disingenuous and why does it matter?
Virginia school divisions cannot go over budget. They get their revenues mainly from federal, state, and local sources. They do not have taxing authority and cannot appropriate funds to themselves.
To make their budget whole, school boards must request funding from their local governing body. In Spotsylvania, that is our Board of Supervisors.
So what is carryover? It’s the amount of unspent budgeted funds from the previous fiscal year. For the schools, the fiscal year is July 1–June 30. Although the amount of unspent funds varies year to year, Spotsylvania’s carryover is usually less than 2 percent of the entire budget.
The reasons for carryover can vary, and may include funding for vacant positions, holdbacks to be sure there is enough money to close out a year, savings in insurance, frozen spending, reduction in debt service, and lower than estimated costs, to name a few.
What does the School Board use carryover funds to purchase? To start, the board has a fiscal policy that directs a portion of the carryover to be deposited into the OPEB account to support retiree benefits. That amount can range between 5 and 20 percent of the total carryover.
Some of the other carryover uses include curriculum materials, books, instructional software, professional development, technology to include Chromebooks, school-based allocations, security equipment, student and teacher supplies, extracurricular transportation, staff tuition reimbursement, special education contracted expenses, and even an employee bonus in 2013.
Why do we need our carryover? Our budgets have not been fully funded by our supervisors. The requests from the School Board to the Board of Supervisors have been far from being fully funded. Carryover funds can be used for expenditures that had to be cut from the original, approved budget or other items that have become necessary. When the Board of Supervisors is holding $2.5 million in CARES Act funding in reserve for potential allocation, it means that they will decrease the amount of CARES funding to whatever the schools have in carryover.
This plan expects the schools to spend savings that could be used for a number of other needs to support students and staff instead of the federally appropriated CARES funding.
Courtland District Supervisor David Ross stated at the Sept. 22 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, “For the record, we just voted to fund the $2.4 million request whether it be from carryover money or additional freed up money, so there is no non-funding. We just voted to fund this request, for the record.”
I disagree with this statement. Expecting the schools to use carryover funds when federal CARES funding was appropriated by the state for the specific purpose of supporting the community, including schools, is disingenuous.
Why is it that some of the Spotsylvania supervisors’ mentality of micromanaging funds only happens with the schools, but not with other departments?
Dawn Shelley, M.Ed., represents the Chancellor District and is the vice-chairman of the Spotsylvania County Public Schools Board.
