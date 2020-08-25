COMMENTARY: Spotsylvania Board finds itself boxed in by sPower

IN APRIL of 2019, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to approve three special use permits (SUPS) to allow sPower to construct a massive industrial solar facility in the western part of the county. The solar power plant is being built on a 6,350-acre site after 4,500 acres of trees were clear-cut to make room for this “green energy” project.
Hundreds of huge sediment basins are being carved into the landscape to capture the water that would normally be absorbed by the natural vegetation.
However, sPower apparently didn’t purchase enough property. Their site plans have pushed dozens of large sediment basins, roads and a relocated overhead power line into the required 100-foot vegetative buffer to provide room for 1.8 million solar panels.
The 100-foot vegetative buffer is designed to protect against noise and heat and to provide visual screening against this industrial facility. But in some portions of the buffer, construction hasn’t left space for even a single row of trees, while in other areas, only a small strip of the buffer is available for vegetation.
Additionally, sPower has been issued over 25 Notices of Violation by the county. These violations include operating tractor-trailers on narrow roads during school bus hours; operating heavy vehicles on unapproved haul routes; land clearing too close to a cemetery; pile-driving prior to establishment of the vegetative buffer; and unauthorized clearing of a large section of the property.
They have also violated the SUP restriction on not disturbing more than 400 acres at a time, which is intended to protect the extensive streams and wetlands on and around the site.
But the court-imposed fines are only an irritant for this corporation, which nonetheless touts its “Good Neighbor Policy.”
Furthermore, sPower is supposed to be building over 300 permanent stormwater ponds. However, the county is allowing them to build all of them as temporary sediment basins. Why?
We need stronger oversight and enforcement by the county to make sure sPower is complying with the SUPs. The exact opposite is happening.
When several landowners appealed the Board of Zoning administrator’s decision allowing the 100-foot buffer violations, board Chairman Gary Skinner and his four allies on the board directed the county attorney to oppose the appeal. The county attorney filed a 65-page brief and was granted over an hour to make oral arguments at the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) hearing with no rebuttal allowed for the landowners’ attorney.
The message from the supervisors to the board-appointed BZA was clear: squash these appeals.
The board’s move is unprecedented and interjected a political element into the zoning review process. Equally shocking, the Board of Supervisors never held a vote to direct the county attorney to take this action, with Supervisors Barry Jett and Dave Ross the only ones to stand against this backroom deal.
It is clear that the majority of the board stands side by side with sPower and against these rural county residents. It also begs the question: Will the board be intervening on all BZA appeals from now on, or only those involving favored sPower?
The five-member majority of the board has lost all objectivity and cannot accept any delay in this project because sPower and its attorney have them boxed in. The county will see portions of the promised $25 million in unenforceable funding only when sPower decides enough has been done to get them through their “benchmarks.”
As evidence, two weeks ago sPower advised the county that they would finally comply with their cost share commitments for a county water project. This project was ready for construction over a year ago, but sPower waited until after the BZA hearing and approval of three site plan amendments to proceed.
The Board of Supervisors’ behavior is reprehensible. With the final two site plans pending approval, the county is about to lose all leverage to ensure proper execution of this project.
sPower’s strategy appears to be paying off nicely.
Sean Fogarty lives in the Livingston District of Spotsylvania County.
