COMMENTARY: Stand strong, Virginians, and vote 'Yes" on Amendment 1

EVERY TEN years following the U.S. Census, Virginia’s Constitution mandates that legislative districts are redrawn by the General Assembly. More specifically, it’s done by the party in power. Politicians in the majority have free rein to pick their own voters, protecting incumbents or ousting political opponents.
No wonder our representatives are unable to work together across the aisle. Elections become less competitive and there is increased voter apathy and distrust. Communities and neighborhoods are carved up without a unified voice.
This is the impact of partisan gerrymandering, and it is hurting our democracy and contributing to the divisiveness in Virginia and across our country.
I have been volunteering to end gerrymandering for several years. Whenever I have spoken with voters at local polling stations about the impacts of partisan gerrymandering, there were two common reactions: the first was an agreement that this was obviously an abuse of power; the second was a grim realization that there’s no way politicians will ever give up this power.
But in 2020, voters have the rare opportunity to end this abuse of power by passing Amendment 1 on their ballots. The Redistricting Commission Constitutional Amendment would form a bipartisan redistricting commission led by a citizen chair that would include an equal number of citizens and legislators. The amendment would add full transparency to the process, include historic constitutional protections for minority voting communities and would end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia once and for all.
This amendment was the product of a bipartisan compromise. It had to be—Virginia law dictates that a constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly twice in two successive years with an election in between. In 2019, Republicans were in charge, and in 2020, Democrats had the majority.
It is not surprising that some Democrats now want to draw legislative districts to benefit themselves. A few of these politicians are throwing any obstacle or argument they can in the way of passage in November.
They warn that if maps wind up in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court of Virginia, we will have a Republican gerrymander. These are fear tactics, plain and simple.
Yes, there is a provision in the amendment that makes the Supreme Court the arbiter if the commission cannot agree on new maps after two attempts. This clause was meant to incentivize bipartisan compromise.
Consider the facts: The last time the courts drew the maps, a special master was hired, and the maps benefited Democrats. If the amendment fails and a minority party sues (they normally do), the high court will decide on the lines anyway. The only other option is for the maps to go back to the legislature, which gerrymandered them in the first place.
Criteria for citizen commissioners was in the enabling legislation that was blocked by House Democratic conferees even through there were just a few small corrections needed to move forward. This could still be fixed legislatively, but I am confident that House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn and Senate President Pro Temp Louise Lucas will ensure that the legislators and citizens on the commission are qualified and representative of Virginia with respect to minorities, geography, and gender.
By any objective measure, Amendment 1 would be an enormous leap towards fair maps, and we should not let it pass us by. The alternative is to leave the 2021 redistricting process in the hands of the Democratic majority and hope that a “better” constitutional amendment would go into effect for 2031.
Do we really want to settle for a “promise” of reform?
After years of grassroots advocacy and bipartisan legislative compromise, we have arrived at this crucial moment. It is now in our power to fix a broken system. I hope we stand strong and pass Amendment 1 to end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia.
Vote “Yes.”
Fran Larkins is a volunteer for OneVirginia2021 and FairMapsVA.
