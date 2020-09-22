COMMENTARY: Stand strong, Virginians, and vote 'Yes" on Amendment 1

This amendment was the product of a bipartisan compromise. It had to be—Virginia law dictates that a constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly twice in two successive years with an election in between. In 2019, Republicans were in charge, and in 2020, Democrats had the majority.

It is not surprising that some Democrats now want to draw legislative districts to benefit themselves. A few of these politicians are throwing any obstacle or argument they can in the way of passage in November.

They warn that if maps wind up in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court of Virginia, we will have a Republican gerrymander. These are fear tactics, plain and simple.

Yes, there is a provision in the amendment that makes the Supreme Court the arbiter if the commission cannot agree on new maps after two attempts. This clause was meant to incentivize bipartisan compromise.

Consider the facts: The last time the courts drew the maps, a special master was hired, and the maps benefited Democrats. If the amendment fails and a minority party sues (they normally do), the high court will decide on the lines anyway. The only other option is for the maps to go back to the legislature, which gerrymandered them in the first place.