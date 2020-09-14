COMMENTARY: Stop fighting: We have it pretty good here in America,

DURING the month of the Sept. 11 object lesson on what happens when hate wins, we seem to be in the midst of another civil war, fought in the newsrooms, on social media, and in the streets of our largest cities.

Even our ability to escape the stress of our lives through sports has been unsettled, if not ruined, by the intrusion of politics into an arena which so many have enthusiastically enjoyed precisely because it was free of conflict—other than big folks crashing into other big folks on a safer field of battle.

Many unkind words are being thrown at our leaders, who are only trying to hold our 330-million-strong country together during a severe pandemic, as if semi-literate news readers with golden-ratio cheekbones and stylish hair could manage the world any better.

In the public arena, we seem to have lost that social cohesion that the U.S. has been so famous for, with people of goodwill respecting the fact that others can have a different viewpoint.

Ordinary people who just want to get on with their lives after months of shutdown get cursed, screamed at and abused while dining at outdoor restaurants that they are forced to patronize because it’s too dangerous to eat inside.