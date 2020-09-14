COMMENTARY: Stop fighting: We have it pretty good here in America,

DURING the month of the Sept. 11 object lesson on what happens when hate wins, we seem to be in the midst of another civil war, fought in the newsrooms, on social media, and in the streets of our largest cities.
Even our ability to escape the stress of our lives through sports has been unsettled, if not ruined, by the intrusion of politics into an arena which so many have enthusiastically enjoyed precisely because it was free of conflict—other than big folks crashing into other big folks on a safer field of battle.
Many unkind words are being thrown at our leaders, who are only trying to hold our 330-million-strong country together during a severe pandemic, as if semi-literate news readers with golden-ratio cheekbones and stylish hair could manage the world any better.
In the public arena, we seem to have lost that social cohesion that the U.S. has been so famous for, with people of goodwill respecting the fact that others can have a different viewpoint.
Ordinary people who just want to get on with their lives after months of shutdown get cursed, screamed at and abused while dining at outdoor restaurants that they are forced to patronize because it’s too dangerous to eat inside.
And worst of all, those whom we have entrusted with the management of our cities have not only watched the looting, burning, and destruction of their downtowns and minority neighborhoods, but have actively encouraged such vandalism and mayhem as something that aggrieved people have a right to do.
No security leads disadvantaged city residents into even deeper poverty.
Adults are supposed to be examples for the next generation, so that our young can maintain the good things about our society and transmit them to the next generation.
However, the upper-crust mothers and their Ivy-League educated daughters who are providing significant screaming support for the mobs are teaching a scary lesson to our kids—that violence can be used to create peace in an otherwise mostly peaceful country.
In my 54 years of teaching around 8,000 kids, I have rarely seen the types of behavior being condoned by our political leaders in American cities. With the exception of a few perpetual troublemakers, high school kids—and younger—get along just fine with people of every background imaginable.
Teenagers of all colors, creeds, and associations would sit together, read together, write together, discuss together, eat lunch together, make popcorn together, laugh together, and cry together, with rarely a problem in my classes.
We might do well to remember the words of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg. The people who separated our country from the endless wars and strife of Europe were very different from each other, and were deeply flawed in some ways.
But they were great enough to work together to create a “new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. … ”
And yet they were “engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure” … with more than 600,000 dead and wounded.
Before we think we can redress the endless wrongs of the past, we need to remember the words of the Founder of Western Civilization: “He who is without sin should cast the first stone.”
We all are deeply flawed, if we are honest with ourselves. As the Book of Common Prayer observes: “We have left undone those things which we ought to have done; And we have done those things which we ought not to have done.”
However, in Western society we used to believe that we can be forgiven, instead of endlessly trying to clean up the past. “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who have trespassed against us.”
Or “forgetting those things that are behind, we press toward [the finish line],” as Paul-with-the-checkered-past said.
We have it pretty good here in America, if we could stop to appreciate it, as human trafficking and destruction from endless wars abound in the rest of the world, with millions of people living in squalid refugee camps with no other place to go.
Whether we think our country is perfect—or not—we should be willing to work together to make our messed-up world a little bit better instead of tearing it down.
Or to modify George Santayana a bit, those who don’t learn from the death and destruction of the past “are condemned to repeat it.”
Jim Andrews, a writing instructor at Stafford High School and Germanna Communicty College, lives in Woodford.
