COMMENTARY: Stop pretending border crisis isn’t driving COVID surge

The city of McAllen didn’t mince words about the impact of the migrant surge on the local community, either. “As these temporarily admitted immigrants are released, the federal government does not test them for COVID-19,” city officials said Wednesday.

The city reports that since mid-February, the Border Patrol has released more than 7,000 immigrants confirmed as having COVID into McAllen. More than 1,500 of those have come in the past week or so.

The city works with outside organizations to test and quarantine migrants before they travel, but the huge numbers are overwhelming them.

While it’s hard to know how much the migrant surge is driving delta cases in Texas, it’s folly to think they are wholly unrelated.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s recently blocked order that would allow Texas state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants on the grounds they might be spreading the virus was largely a political act with little chance of withstanding a court challenge. But his action at least acknowledges that the surges are probably connected.

That’s more than can be said for the president’s lack of action in controlling the border surge and any surge of illness that stems from it.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star–Telegram. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.