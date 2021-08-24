COMMENTARY: Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids

I’m not sure CRT made me a better or worse person; in fact, I doubt it touched my moral fiber.

Opponents of CRT often admit, as did Butler with evolution, that they know little about it. They don’t even seem to reject it as a theory. Instead, they imagine that, as one vocal opponent put it, this theory “judges my daughter by the color of her skin” and “encourages and instructs her to prejudge others by theirs.”

I don’t buy this. But as a parent, I get that subjecting one’s child to judgment of any kind feels risky. And what if some of that judgment is directed at you? What parent has not known the fear of being rejected by a child in favor of newly discovered values, new beliefs, a new modus vivendi?

Immigrant parents rue the loss of their kids to American language and culture. Religious parents mourn the children who leave the family’s beliefs behind. A right-wing child can be a source of acute heartbreak to liberals. (An article in Der Spiegel some years ago was titled “Shock Your Parents: Become a Neo-Nazi”).

Many parents treat even experiments in style—say, the adoption of a hijab or Burning Man garb—as existential rejection.