COMMENTARY: Supreme Court gave Trump a win on immigration

In 2004, President George W. Bush slightly expanded the scope of expedited removal to illegal aliens apprehended within 100 miles of the border. President Obama maintained that parameter.

But today, U.S. immigration courts face an unprecedented backlog due to a surge in asylum claims, most of which are fraudulent and ultimately rejected by courts. Removal proceedings typically take over two years and there are more than a million pending cases, with the biggest loads in California, New York and Texas.

Delays of that length effectively render our immigration laws null and void. Once illegal aliens reside in the United States for more than two years, deportation becomes much more difficult. They often avoid deportation by merely letting the clock run out while waiting for the court to consider their case.

The problem is only getting worse. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has apprehended over 345,000 illegal border-crossers since October 2019.

But many in Congress are unwilling to seriously reform the system. So, the executive branch decided to take action, action which was within the bounds of the existing statute.