COMMENTARY: Supreme Court nominations: playing for time vs. advise and consent

First, they say Ginsburg expressed a “final wish” that her replacement wait until after the election. That’s a strange one. In what universe do dying (or retiring) Supreme Court justices get to dictate the terms of their replacement?

Second, they raise the usual hue and cry: A Republican-appointed court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

But that claim ignores some inconvenient facts, such as the fact that Roe v. Wade was written by a Republican-appointed justice. And that all five Republican-appointed justices on the court at that time voted for it. And that half of the four Democrat-appointed justices voted against it. And that subsequent Republican-majority courts have preserved it.

Republican politicians talk a great anti-Roe game, but at the judicial level, Republicans created Roe and Republicans have perpetuated Roe.

The first Supreme Court justice, John Jay, was nominated by President George Washington on September 24, 1789. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate two days later. Twelve years after that, the Senate dragged its feet for a whole week before confirming Chief Justice John Marshall.