COMMENTARY: Supreme Court weakens a key consumer protector

Bear in mind that these borrowers tended to be folks with low income or ruined credit, so they couldn’t obtain credit cards, bank loans or other lower-interest solutions.

From 2008 to 2012, as the U.S. economy was bottoming out and then ever so slowly recovering, AMG issued more than 5 million of these loans. Payday lending can be a debt trap even if done honestly; AMG’s behavior was even more predatory.

All that’s just to say that the appellant in this case is not sympathetic—at all. So perhaps it’s understandable why the commission went to court not just to stop the loans, but also to try to get some of the borrowers’ money back.

A federal District Court in Nevada sided with the FTC, ordering the company to pay the commission $1.27 billion to reimburse AMG’s borrowers. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling, teeing up the case for the Supreme Court.

The problem, the justices observed, is that the law doesn’t give the commission the authority to do what it did. Specifically, the court held, if the FTC wants to seek monetary penalties, it can’t go directly to court to obtain them.