COMMENTARY: Supreme Court wisely supported my client's religious liberty

Wong and Busch were even willing to hold these gatherings in their backyards, but the state prohibited (or sharply restricted) outdoor gatherings as well, even in counties where viral spread was minimal or nonexistent.

After patiently enduring these restrictions for nearly six months, my clients, with the support of the Center for American Liberty, turned to the federal courts for relief.

The First Amendment protects the “free exercise” of religion against government encroachment—whether that religious activity occurs in a church, synagogue, mosque or in the privacy of one’s own home. Thus, even if the state can cancel birthdays and Super Bowl parties, courts must look more closely at government restrictions that curtail religious expression.

Under established Supreme Court precedent, whenever a law burdens religious exercise the court must ask whether it is neutral and generally applicable—that is, whether the law treats religious activity the same way it treats comparable nonreligious activities.

If the answer to that question is “no,” the court will strike down the law unless it is narrowly tailored to advance a compelling government interest. In other words, the government must show that measures less restrictive of the free exercise of religion could not address its interest.