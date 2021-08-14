COMMENTARY: Surprise medical bills could soon be a thing of the past

Prohibiting surprise bills could benefit the broader economy by lowering the federal deficit. In its economic impact assessment, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that reforming surprise billing could reduce the federal deficit between $17.8 billion or $23.9 billion over 10 years.

Economic studies also suggest banning surprise billing could save Americans between 0.5 and 1 percent on their insurance premiums each year. While this may not sound significant, the extra cash would be welcomed for many Americans who face high insurance premiums, particularly those who do not receive insurance through their employer.

According to American Action Forum, these premium savings will occur because “providers would be expected to move toward the median in-network rate under the legislation and away from the average overall payment, which is higher generally.”

Recognizing the serious problem surprise billing poses to patients, a number of states have already taken steps to prohibit or severely curtail the practice. Currently, 12 states have some protections against the practice, while 17 have comprehensive protections. Unfortunately, this leaves 21 states that currently provide their patients no protections.