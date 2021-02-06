COMMENTARY: Teacher unions let their masks slip

Homeschooling provides another exit threat. Parents who previously relied on neighborhood schools for daycare no longer receive that service and many families have adjusted by striking out on their own.

The one-two punch has left a mark. Since the pandemic started, public school enrollment has dropped almost everywhere, including declines of 15,000 students in Chicago and 20,000 in Washington, D.C.

The response from union lobbyists exposes their panic. Rather than leaving private schools alone to navigate public health requirements—the same as any other enterprise during the pandemic—teachers unions have tried to shut down their rivals.

In some places such as California and Oregon, the lobbying to stop in-person instruction at private schools has worked. Courts have intervened in other jurisdictions to stop the intrusion on parental rights.

Our organization, the non-profit Institute for Justice, describes the interference as “unconstitutional protectionism” in a friend-of-the-court brief filed in a Dane County case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.