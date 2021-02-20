COMMENTARY: Teachers unions are hurting students

PRESIDENT Joe Biden, promising them multi-millions of dollars, said he was going to open all schools in his first 100 days. Maybe he didn’t understand that this is up to state and local officials who are responsive to teachers unions, but not so responsive to scientists now saying it’s safe.

The unions apparently would rather ruin young lives that teachers were hired to enhance.

“OK,” they are saying, “we will open maybe half the schools for person-to-person training at least one day a week, but that’s it.” This is despite scientists saying students actually seem more in danger out of school than in school.

Schools still must heed sound health rules. The Centers for Disease Control is on hand to assist with instructions, although local advice from health facilities is needed too because of disparate situations.

Multi-millions of dollars have already been made available by the federal government to facilitate school re-openings and Biden wants to spend more.

But there is something crucial to understand. While virus risks are minimal for teachers and far less risky for students, students do face worse risks of a different kind if person-to-person education does not resume soon.